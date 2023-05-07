Jude Bellingham nets double as Borussia Dortmund keep up title pursuit

Bellingham bagged both of his goals in the second half
Jude Bellingham nets double as Borussia Dortmund keep up title pursuit
Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 (Martin Meissner/AP)
Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 19:59
PA

England international Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-0 to stay firmly in the Bundesliga title race.

Bellingham bagged both of his goals in the second half as Dortmund moved to within a point of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Karim Adeyemi also scored a brace, with Sebastian Haller and Donyell Malen getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

Napoli showed no after-effects of their wild Serie A title celebrations as they beat Fiorentina 1-0.

Luciano Spalletti’s side sealed their first title success in 33 years in midweek and the celebrations were long, but Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute penalty ensured there was no hangover.

They remain 17 points clear of Juventus, who strengthened their second-place hopes with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Second-half goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic moved them two points ahead of third-placed Lazio with four games of the season to go.

More in this section

Jonathan Walters steps down from role as Technical Director of Waterford FC and Fleetwood Town Jonathan Walters steps down from role as Technical Director of Waterford FC and Fleetwood Town
Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League - St. James' Park Instrumental Odegaard leads Arsenal charge as Gunners' gamesmanship frustrates Toon Army
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Tynecastle Stadium Celtic are Premiership champions for 53rd time after beating 10-man Hearts
EuropeanPlace: UK
<p>FIGHTING FOR THE TITLE: Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar (right) and Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah have an altercation during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Newcastle. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.</p>

Arsenal keep title race alive with bruising win over Newcastle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd