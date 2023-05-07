Instrumental Odegaard leads Arsenal charge as Gunners' gamesmanship frustrates Toon Army

“NOT BAD these Norwegians!” smiled Norway's NO.1 TV reporter as I passed him in the press room at half-time.

“If Arsenal had the best Norwegian well as the second-best they would be unstoppable!” I responded.

Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard was the young man who was instrumental in keeping his side within touching distance of his fellow countryman Erling Haaland and his Manchester City team at the top of the Premier League table.

Odegaard got hold of the match just as Newcastle were threatening to steamroll Arsenal definitively out of the title race in a blistering start.

St James's Park was baying for southern blood in a cauldron of febrile hate directed at the cocky visitors.

Odegaard's 15th Premier League goal of the season, equalling a club record for a midfielder set by Cesc Fabregas 13 years ago, and all-round inspirational organisation of a team almost silenced the home fans and settled a side that could so easily have wobbled again under pressure.

If manager Mikel Arteta had a striker as lethal as his skipper there would be little to prevent them from dominating.

There is only one Haaland, however, and, yes, City are still rightly rated as favourites as they lead by a point with a game in hand.

This slightly unexpected victory does apply a firm reminder to Pep Guardiola's men, as they prepare to set flight for an epic Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, that they have domestic duties to attend to.

Defeat and it would have been all over.

It was not all about Odegaard, though, as this victory showed how Arteta's Arsenal seem to have already learned from the errors of their ways in the three successive draws that cost them the lead at the top before they went to City and lost the other week.

Arsenal now have won just one point fewer than they had at the same stage of the season when they last won the title in 2004. And, remember, that was the season they went through the whole field unbeaten – Invincibles.

It shows how good they have been over the course and also how excellent City have been to overhaul them and remain just about on course to close out their title defence.

It was a cracking match to watch and be at whatever your persuasion.

Football, like life, is rarely fair and the best team does not always win but it was impossible not to feel a draw would have been a fair result until Arsenal second goal 19 minutes from time.

Newcastle were so good going forward too and hit the woodwork twice or found Aaron Ramsdale in world-class goalkeeping form.

Arsenal's ability to hold their nerve in such an intensely uncomfortable atmosphere was a mark of his they are quickly growing again.

Their work rate off the ball, often criticised in recent weeks, was exceptional. Their relentless adherence to the dark arts of disruption was also remarkable. Whether or not that is a good thing is another matter.

Granit Xhaka was the focus of a lot of the Geordie groans, defender Dan Burn berating the fourth official about the number of times Switzerland's skipper was going down and staying down. Some call it game management, others gamesmanship, but it sure puts an opponent out of their rhythm and disrupts play.

The home fans hated it, even more than they had it in for referee Chris Kavanagh. That said, Eddie Howe's men have been masters of it all season too and no more so than when they went to north London in early January and played out a goalless draw laden with so much s***housery, Arteta seriously fell out with his Newcastle counterpart on the touchline.

It is the most frustrating tactic in the modern game but in this case there was a sense of a calculated revenge.

The Toon Army, naturally, did not see it that way and let the Arsenal players and referee know in no uncertain terms. On the touchline, as is often their tactic, Howe's coaching staff rotated to have a word or three with the fourth official.

The press box here is just one row behind the dug-outs and the noise at pitch level was deafening. No wonder Arteta was even more animated than usual as he tried to bark out his instructions.

He stood almost motionless, however, as a plane flew overhead with a banner aimed at Newcastle's owners declaring 'Free All Saudi Prisoners' while Kavanagh checked a pitch-side screen to overrule an early penalty decision in Arsenal's favour.

The two incidents are not, of course, connected but it all added to the drama of a memorable afternoon of football.

And an outcome that means Arsenal still have something to play for with just three games remaining in their season.