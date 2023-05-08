Tunde Owolabi 'shocked' by Colin Healy exit but insists City can survive

Tunde Owolabi was stunned by Colin Healy’s resignation but stresses the Cork City side he left behind is capable of preserving their Premier Division status.

Newly-appointed Sporting Director Liam Buckley and Academy chief Liam Kearney flanked Healy’s assistants for Friday’s 3-2 defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic.

It was the fifth straight loss for the promoted side, cementing their tenancy in the relegation playoff berth, five points adrift of eight-placed Drogheda United and just three above UCD at the bottom.

Upcoming games against Dundalk away on Friday, followed by home matches against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers, and a trip to Drogheda will bring the campaign to the midway point by the June weekend.

Owolabi’s second goal for City on Friday at Turner’s Cross instigated a comeback that had the Rebel Army 2-1 ahead at the break but consistent with trends they coughed it up again to leave empty-handed.

It marked the end of the latest difficult week on Leeside, one which saw Healy call time on his near three-year spell leading his hometown club.

He seemed at the end of his tether immediately after the 5-0 mauling by Bohemians on Monday – a game that swung on a couple of controversial decisions – yet Owolabi couldn’t have anticipated what unfolded within 48 hours.

“We had no indication and I was shocked when I heard,” the ex-Finn Harps and St Pat’s striker said about the exit.

“Everybody was down after the loss at Dalymount. It was a hard one to take because the red card changed the game and the dressing-room mood was low.

“Colin brought me into this club at the start of the season. He was honest and passionate but we have to respect his decision and try to go again.

“He was a great guy and am disappointed that he left. I sent him a message and he hasn’t replied. I’m not the only one either but I presume he needs time and space but I’m sure he will return to the game.”

Another dubious decision conspired against City on Friday when referee Eoghan O’Shea failed to spot a trip by Noah Lewis. Owolabi, the victim, was left fuming.

“That was a clear pen and everyone could see it,” asserted the 27-year-old.

“It was nil-all at the time and if we score it’s a different game. Not even a 50/50 decision - it’s 100 percent a penalty and then St Pat’s go down the other end and score.

“I won’t say much about it but it seems decisions are going against us every week. I don’t know why and it’s frustrating.” Having scored twice in his last four games, Owolabi feels he is finally discovering the form which delivered a dozen goals in his opening season in the league.

“It’s been a tough start to the season,” admitted the Belgian. “I had a niggle during pre-season which affected my progress.

“We all know that Ruairi Keating is a great striker and I’m competing against someone who scored a lot of goals this season. I’ve had to wait for my opportunity.

“We actually played really well on Friday but didn’t take our chances. You’ve to make the most of that against a quality team like St Pat’s.

“When we didn’t start the second half well, they took control and pushed us back.

“We’re fit lads. You could see our quality in the first half. I think if we win one, we’ll win two and go on a run.”

Richie Holland, aiding Buckley and Kearney till a successor is sourced, underlined their urgency of that turnaround.

“We’re conceding a lot of goals from outside the box, shots from distance and set-pieces,” noted the coach.

“We need to be better. It’s not for the lack of preparation on the training pitch but it’s a different story under the Friday night lights.

“The boys are learning on the job but they’ve to learn a bit quicker because we need to start winning games.”