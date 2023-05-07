Jonathan Walters steps down from role as Technical Director of Waterford FC and Fleetwood Town

Jonathan Walters has announced that he is stepping down from his role as Technical Director of Waterford FC and Fleetwood Town.

Walters was appointed by the Blues in December with the task of overseeing the club’s long-term football strategy, working closely with the Head Coach as well as the club’s Academy and medical departments.

He shared the role with sister club Fleetwood Town, who are in League One of the English Football League (EFL), and played a key role in appointing Keith Long and Alan Reynolds at Waterford.

The former Stoke City striker has decided to leave the positions he held at both clubs and it is understood he is interested in the job of Assistant Director of Football at the FAI.

"As we come to the end of the EFL season, I feel the time is right to step down from my role as Technical Director of Fleetwood Town and Waterford FC," Walters posted on social media.

"Together, with the support of many great people, we have strengthened the Fleetwood Town squad, comfortably secured League One status and made history by taking the club to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

"With Waterford, I was delighted to help implement some new structures and bring in two fantastic people in Keith Long and Alan Reynolds, whom I have no doubt will bring success back to the club.

"I would like to thank the owner Andy Pilley for the opportunity to take on this unique role at both clubs. The experiences gained will undoubtedly help me to continue to develop and progress into my next role.

"I wish both clubs and their fantastic supporters ever success for the future."