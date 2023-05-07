Celtic are Premiership champions for 53rd time after beating 10-man Hearts

Celtic have won their 53rd league title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kyogo Furuhashi appeared to damage his shoulder while scoring their first, resulting in him being substituted, but Oh Hyeon-gyu’s second put the destiny of the trophy beyond any doubt, ensuring the visitors became champions and kept their treble tilt on course.

In a campaign where they have scored 105 goals and lost only one game – against St Mirren in September – Ange Postecoglou’s side have retained the title that they have now won 12 time in the last 13 seasons.

Furuhashi had already scored the goals that brought his team the League Cup in February, winning 2-1 against Rangers. His 67th-minute effort gave them the lead after Alex Cochrane had been sent off for the hosts in the first half. Oh scored the second with 10 minutes remaining.

Celtic will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June in an attempt to take their eighth domestic treble.

Guardian

