Tributes flow as Mo and Alisson reach milestones

LIVERPOOL 1 BRENTFORD 0

THE tributes poured forth for the “Egyptian king,” Mo Salah on yet another record-breaking afternoon for the Liverpool striker, but it was at the other end of the field that Jurgen Klopp could draw greatest encouragement.

For a second successive week, his team kept a clean sheet - the 100th of goalkeeper Alisson’s Liverpool career and one which neatly echoed Salah who, among his other accomplishments, scored his 100th goal at Anfield to see off Brentford.

Indeed, Klopp was most eager after the game to praise his defence who, he claimed, had just put on the best clinic he had ever seen in the art of set-piece defending.

This is the same defence, of course, that almost threw away a three-goal lead against Tottenham a little over a week ago and which, with three games to go, has conceded 42 times this season.

That is a pale echo of the majestic defensive performance the Reds put together run conceding 33 goals in winning the league in 2020 but, as the end nears on an unquestionably disappointing Liverpool season, any small indicators of improvement and future optimism need to be clung to.

“Let’s hope so,” said Virgil van Dijk when asked if his defence is returning to its best.

“We work very hard, I think you see that today, the commitment that has been shown, the reaction when we lose the ball is very important, to get the ball back, win challenges, get into challenges.

“There’s still room for improvement but to get six wins in a row it is something that was unheard of this season. Let’s just keep going, enjoy the moment and take it into next season hopefully and get a very good season next season.”

It is a sign of the depths to which this season has sunk that Liverpool are already plotting for next, even if a top-four finish still just about remains a mathematical possibility.

Klopp himself has admitted he effectively pressed the reset button some weeks ago, treating the campaign as if it was starting afresh, and embracing some new approaches, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold playing a midfield role from full-back.

Still, this is far from vintage Liverpool. Brentford manager Thomas Frank was quick to point out that three central defensive players - van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Fabino - were booked, suggesting while effective, the defensive performance may not have been that composed.

Even Alisson, as Frank also quickly referenced, went into the book, cautioned for time wasting, although the Brazilian keeper’s clean sheet illustrated that he has been one of the few Liverpool stars whose form has not been seriously questioned this season.

“He’s very important. I think most of the time it starts with him in how we attack,” said van Dijk.

“That’s sometimes maybe overseen a little bit. He’s the one who has the highest risk factor in the team. If he makes a mistake it’s a goal then it is us in front of him.

“It’s the whole doing it together type of feeling that we have. That’s the basis. He would probably say without the boys in front of him, the midfielders and the strikers then this wouldn’t be possible.

“That’s how we should all see it but he should definitely be proud of the achievements.”

Still on a day that began with lusty boos for the national anthem, played before kick-off to mark the Coronation, the match was settled by King Salah who moved onto 186 goals for the club, joint fifth with Steven Gerrard on the club’s all-time scorer list.

The 30-year-old also became the first player in Liverpool history to score in nine consecutive home games - no small feat, as Klopp pointed out, given the legends who have preceded him in the Anfield attack.

There probably need not be a discussion about whether Salah, as Klopp contests, already deserves to be discussed as one of the all-time greats, but van Dijk was happy to take part in one, just in case.

“I don’t think there’s anything to argue with that? I don’t think it’s rare to say that,” he said.

“He’s doing it consistently and even when we are struggling he’s still finding a way to be important for the football club and for us.

“Being consistent each and every three or four days, you can have games where you don’t score but to reach that level each and every game, and stay fit is the most difficult thing to do.

“People don’t speak about those things too much but maybe we should. On top of that his numbers are speaking for themselves.

“Nowadays, in the world we live in, maybe the respect comes after he stops playing. I don’t think he cares about it. He wants to keep doing what he’s doing and be important for the club, that’s the main thing.”

