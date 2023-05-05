Cobh smash four past Finn Harps to close gap on Waterford

Cobh Ramblers 4 Finn Harps 1

Cobh Ramblers ran out 4-1 victors in St Colman’s Park on Friday night, as they defeated Finn Harps in style to move within five points of second placed Waterford.

Ramblers took a 7th minute lead through James O’Leary, as the midfielder finished from close range after getting on the end of Conor Drinan’s low cross.

Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy was called into action moments later, as he did brilliantly to deny Keith Cowan a goal on the volley. Finn Harps kept up the pressure, but the Ramblers found their second in the 29th minute when Wilson Waweru played Liam Kervick in on goal, before the winger finished brilliantly into the top right corner.

The visitors managed to get one back in the 38th minute though, as Seamus Keogh’s free kick into the area found its way to Noa Baba, who fired his effort into the bottom corner past Steacy.

The hosts began the second period in similar fashion, as they maintained their pressing intensity. Waweru forced a great save from Tim-Oliver Hiemer, but crucially, the Harps defence dealt with the rebound.

Ramblers regained their two-goal cushion in the 57th minute though, as Hiemer did brilliantly to stop Drinan’s effort, but Charlie Lyons followed up on the rebound, heading the ball into the corner of the net.

In the 68th minute Liam Kervick punished Harps for their poor defending, as he smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range, giving Keegan’s side a repeat of Monday night’s scoreline.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons (Eguaibor 84), Waweru (Hegarty 87), Drinan, Kervick, Holland (Stringer 87), T O’Brien (C O’Brien 78), O’Leary (Osorio 84), Abbott.

FINN HARPS: Hiemer; McMonagle, Cowan, McCallion, Porter (McKinney 79), Mashigo (Jordan 79), Baba, Keogh, Harris (Johnston 70), Okwute (O’Donnell 61), Da Silva.

Referee: A Patchell.