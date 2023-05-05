Bray forced to settle for a point as Massey grabs Wexford leveller

Wexford FC 1 Bray Wanderers 1

HAVING dominated the game for so long Bray Wanderers had to settle for a point with a struggling Wexford FC side in this 1st Division game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

This was a game with an unusual setting for Bray, managed by former Wexford boss Ian Ryan, the Wicklow side included a number of former Wexford players.

While Wexford created a couple of early chances, headers from Corban Piper and Reece Webb flashed just wide.

Having settled, Bray came much more into the game controlling midfield where Harry Groome was impressing, but they spurned three golden goal opportunities.

Ben Feeney was proving a real threat but he turned villain on two occasions. After twelve minutes he raced onto a long ball but hesitated in a one-on-one with keeper, Alex Moody, who somehow managed to deny the onrushing attacker.

Seven minutes later, it was Feeney who once again found himself in the clear but pulled his shot across the face of the goal and wide.

Wexford were finding it difficult but Conor Levingston's shot brought an excellent save out of keeper Moody. Ten minutes before the break, it was Feeney who this time turned provider sending over an excellent cross that Conor Davis headed just outside the post when he should have scored, leaving it 0-0 at the interval.

The early second-half play followed much the same pattern with Bray playing the more composed football while Wexford offered little upfront.

Then on sixty-four minutes, Wexford forced a corner.

Darragh Levingston's kick bobbled around the goalmouth and with Bray failing to deal with the situation, sub Matthew Dunne crashed the loose ball to the net giving the home side a surprise 1-0 lead.

Yet another chance fell the way of Bray who eventually found a way through with a Dane Massey shot through a crowded goalmouth beating Heffernan making it 1-1 after seventy-five minutes.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan, Ben Lynch, Hugh Douglas, Ethan Boyle, Karl Chambers, Brandon McCann (Darragh Levingston 55)' Aaron Dobbs, Conor Levingston, Corban Piper, Kian Corbally, Reece Webb (Matthew Dunne 60).

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell, Jack Hudson, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome (Conor Knight (61), Conor Davis, Dane Massey, Ben Feeney, Darren Craven, Guillermo Almirall, Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.