Adam O'Reilly secures crucial win for Derry City over Drogheda 

Drogheda United 0 Derry City 1

Derry City clung on to secure a rare victory against Drogheda United at Weavers Park, with Adam O’Reilly’s first goal for the club securing a crucial three points for the visitors.

Coupled with Shamrock Rovers’ victory in the Dublin derby, the win leaves Derry poised in third position, just three points off the summit now. The performance of goalkeeper Brian Maher, and good fortune too, played their part.

Drogheda came into the game as one of Derry’s more difficult propositions in the league in recent times. Only Dundalk had an unbeaten run longer than Drogheda’s current sequence of four matches against Ruaidhri Higgins' team.

That run included three draws last season and their shock win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell four weeks ago. However, the prospect of extending that streak suffered a blow inside 12 minutes at Weavers Park.

Adam O’Reilly fired in his first Derry City goal from the edge of the area, capping a fine move involving Ryan Graydon, Ciaran Coll and Sadou Diallo – and ending in the recalled Jordan McEneff backheeling into the midfielder’s path.

The visitors were dominant for the opening 30 minutes, but once Drogheda settled into the game, they went within inches of an equaliser.

Freddie Draper ran onto Ryan Brennan’s chipped ball over the Derry defence and with Brian Maher advancing, the teenager chipped the Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper. He was beaten, but the crossbar was not.

Either side of the break, O’Reilly and Diallo had sights of goal as the Candystripes sought a goal that would put the game beyond their hosts.

Drogheda lost both Elicha Ahui and Conor Keeley to injury and Derry went for the kill with a series of attacking substitutions. However, United went close to an equaliser again. A fine move ended in Darragh Markey crossing for Draper but with the goal gaping, Maher leapt across goal to make a stunning save.

The Derry changes did not inject any impetus into their attack against a tiring home side.

In the third minute of six added on by referee Damien MacGraith, Drogheda went close again. Maher was forced to claw the ball away after pinball in the six-yard box. Were it not for his intervention, Draper was well placed to connect with the loose ball.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui (Heeney, 21), Adegboyega, Keeley (Davis, 75), McNally; Brennan, Deegan; Grimes (Foley, 62), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Patching, 64); Graydon (O’Neill, 74), Kavanagh (McGonigle, 75), Duffy (Boyce, 89).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.