Ludden secures come-from-behind win for Treaty

Treaty United 2 Athlone Town 1

A powerful second half display saw Treaty United secure a hat-trick of victories in the space of a week of First Division football, to catapult them back into the play-off picture.

Trailing 1-0, to an effort from in-form Frantz Pierrot, Treaty left it until the 78th minute to level this tie.

They were quick to pounce and snatch a winner, thanks to substitute Marc Ludden. The team captain was returning to action after nearly two months out.

Indeed, they completely overwhelmed the visitors, who looked comfortable until the hour mark on their lead which arrived on 28 minutes.

Pierrot’s seventh strike in just four games gave Athlone Town gave them the breakthrough after a scrappy opening period. He raced onto a fine Valerii Dolia pass before stroking low into the net.

Gordon Brett's side were outfought and outran in the final 30 minutes, which began with Treaty knocking on the door.

Just after the hour mark, Alec Byrne thundered an effort, through a sea of bodies off the underside of the crossbar. Somehow, Athlone scrambled clear.

Then after a handful of near misses, the Limerick side found the leveller. Enda Curran pressed a stray back-pass, with Vladi Velikin scrambling away. But his clearance fell to Devitt, who, after a tidy touch, fired into an empty net.

The winner arrived on 82 minutes. Treaty worked the ball neatly into attack before Conor Barry backheeled to Ludden who’d continued a run from deep. He curled home beautifully for the killer blow.

Third-placed Athlone created little in the closing stages, with their frontman Pierrot cutting a frustrated figure.

Treaty United: S Hallahan; B O’Riordan, A Spain, D Nwankwo, L Devitt; C Barry, A Byrne, C Conroy (M Ludden 70), S Chirstopher (W Armshaw 70); D George, E Curran (C) (C Kelly 84).

Athlone Town: V Velikin; G Ferntes Rodriguez, N Van Geenen, J Kavanagh (B Ryan 90); H Abdikadir (M McCarrick 90), M Leal (A Lennon 64), A Connolly (A McBride 90), P Hickey, V Dolia; J Campion-Hinds (O Duffy 71), F Pierrot.

Referee: O Moran.