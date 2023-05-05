Late winner denies Cork City as St Pat's claim all three points

CORK CITY 2 (Tunde Owolabi 15, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh 20) ST PATRICK’S ATH 3 (Conor Carty 6, Jake Mulraney 55, Adam Murphy 80)

Different manager but similar outcome for Cork City as Adam Murphy’s late winner inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the Rebel Army.

In their first game since Colin Healy brought his almost three-year stint to an end on Wednesday, his squad battled back from another early concession to lead 2-1 at the break before St Patrick’s Athletic, also under caretaker management, struck twice in the second half to end their three-game losing streak.

With Ally Gilchrist and Aaron Bolger both suspended, as well as Cian Bargary and Jonas Häkkinen sidelined through injury, interim boss Liam Buckley had a depleted hand to operate with.

He stressed on Thursday that a collaborative approach with Colin Healy’s assistant and Academy head Liam Kearney was taken in terms of selection but he was listed as head coach and was the constant presence on the edge of the touchline technical area throughout.

As a veteran boss, he opted for experience between the sticks by restoring Jimmy Corcoran. Teenager Daniel Moynihan was offered respite after enduring a chastening seven-goal introduction to senior football during last week’s double-header in Dublin.

It had been an eventful midweek for both clubs and the drama continued on the pitch with an explosive half hour that delivered three goals.

Before the breakthrough, City were entitled to feel the strong arm of officialdom they’ve been recently pained by was persisting, for a clear trip on Tunde Owolabi by Noah Lewis right in front of referee Eoghan O’Shea was ignored.

Their anguish deepened moments later as the visitors captured a sixth minute lead. Skillful interplay between Chris Forrester and Anto Breslin afforded the latter a surge into the box from the left and his appetising delivery across the six-yard box was finished at the back post by the inrushing Conor Carty.

It was the first goal for the attacker since his loan switch from Bolton Wanderers and the familiar pattern of City failing to build upon a bright opening might have signalled another frustrating outcome.

Heads didn’t drop on this occasion, however, and they turned the game around with a pair of goals five minutes apart.

Ruairi Keating preyed on one of Dean Lyness’s short kickouts on 15 minutes to retrieve the ball and square for Owolabi. Despite appearing to stumble six yards out his strike partner still managed to prod the ball over the stranded goalkeeper.

That roused the Shed behind the goal and the decibel levels spiked when the club’s latest teenage talent, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, nodded them into an unlikely lead.

When the Saints only half-cleared a right-wing cross, the Leesider followed the flight of the ball and squeezed his header on the run inside the post for the first home goal of his burgeoning career.

There was only one team in the ascendency and the regret will be that the Rebel Army couldn’t reflect that dominance with additional goals before the break.

Keating is suffering a barren patch since racking up five goals in his opening seven games and his untimely inaccuracy was evident as he merely glanced a header from Matt Healy’s cross when a certain goal was in the offing had he displayed a degree of conviction.

Owolabi, too, was guilty of profligacy, nipping the ball past the advancing Lyness only for it to drift wide, allowing the visiting defence to avert the danger.

It would be the final time for City to show a threat as they didn’t land a glove in the second 45.

An interval switch by caretaker boss Jon Daly provided a masterstroke as Murphy’s introduction for Lewis injected energy into their flat midfield and he would emerge as the matchwinner.

First up though was a cracking equaliser by Jake Mulraney, the winger smashing his rising drive into the top corner 10 minutes after the restart.

City’s defence was left wanting for that leveller and again when Chris Forrester’s incisive ball enabled the teen Murphy to race clear and flick the ball past Corcoran.

Up next for City is a trip to Dundalk - a game they hope to have a new manager in place for.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; K Čustović, C Coleman, J Honohan (G Walker 85); D Crowley, B Coffey, J O’Brien Whitmarsh, M Healy, E Varian (D Krezic 67); R Keating, T Owolabi (C Murphy 77).

ST PATRICK’S ATH: D Lyness; S Curtis, N Lewis (A Murphy 46), J McGrath, A Breslin; J Lennon, C Forrester; V Kreida, C Carty (T Lonergan 71), J Mulraney (S Atakayi 71); M Doyle.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).

Attendance: 3,211.