Record crowd as Rovers close the gap at the top after derby win over Bohs

Shamrock Rovers 2 Bohemian FC 0

Shamrock Rovers closed the gap on cross town rivals Bohemians to a solitary point, as they took bragging rights in a fiercely contested Dublin derby in front of a record crowd for Tallaght stadium of 7,864.

In a repeat of the scoreline at Dalymount Park between the two enemies earlier in the season, the reigning champions extended their impressive undefeated home streak - stretching back to March - thanks to second half goals from Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney.

The hosts, despite the surprise omission of Graham Burke from the starting 11 as Stephen Bradley opted for an extra body in the classy carousel of creative midfielders in the search of dominance, started sharply as the Bohs rearguard were terrorised by the pace in behind of Johnny Kenny, Trevor Clarke et al.

But having weathered the early pressure, the visitors finally had their first shot in anger after 23 minutes. As the 750 strong travelling support looked on in expectation, Jordan Flores stood over a free kick in a similar position to where he struck against Cork City, but on this occasion saw his strike narrowly miss the target.

But it was the pace in attack from Rovers that almost proved Bohs undoing when Clarke collected a Byrne pass on his chest, burst past Grant Horton but dragged his shot just wide.

As half-time approached, the visitors were ending the half on a high and passed up a glorious chance to get themselves in front when full back to full back almost combined for the opener. Paddy Kirk found himself on the end of Horton’s low cross but the left back's low drive was brilliantly denied by the feet of Pohls.

The deadlock was finally broken just before the hour mark, when Neil Farrugia delivered a tantalising in-swinging cross from the right that found the head of Kenny, who’s downward header was stopped by the cat-like reflexes of Talbot again, but Clarke pounced to tap home.

Just minutes later, Bohs missed a massive chance to get back on level terms when Flores' clever slide rule pass sent Afolabi clean through on goal but, again, Pohls made himself big.

Desperate for an equaliser the visitors began to throw men forward, and missed another glorious chance when Dylan Connolly squared to the back post to Declan McDaid who was bravely blocked by Ronan Finn in the battle of the substitutes.

With time running out Bohs were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Afolabi showed a great turn of pace to get in behind Lee Grace and looked as if he was taken down, but referee Rob Hennessy waved away the protests much to the ire of Declan Divine and his staff.

The hosts hit their arch rivals with a sucker punch with less than 10-minutes to go when substitute Graham Burke saw his shot blocked in the area, only for the ball again to fall kindly to a Rovers player, this time Gaffney to nod home to secure all three points.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Farrugia, Cleary, Lopes, Grace, Clarke (Finn, 65’), O’Neill, Poom (Nugent, 89’), Towell (Burke, 78’), Byrne (Hoare, 89’), Kenny (Gaffney, 65’).

Bohemian FC: Talbot, Horton (Twardek, 83’), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (Clarke, 45’), Flores, Buckley (Williams, 83’), McDonnell, Connolly, Coote (McDaid, 45’), Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.