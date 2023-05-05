Galway United move ten points clear after win over Waterford

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

GALWAY UNITED 2 WATERFORD FC 1

Galway United have stretched their lead to ten points clear of the rest of the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division field as goals from Ed McCarthy and a David Hurley penalty gave them a big win over second-placed Waterford FC at Eamonn Deacy Park.

After both teams lost on bank holiday Monday, it was the home side that managed to hold out in the end for a deserved win over a Waterford side that battled to the final whistle after they were given a foothold back into the game with a Ronan Coughlan goal ten minutes from time.

The first attempt on 17 minutes fell to defender Killian Brouder at the back post after Regan Donelon’s delivery from the right, but Paul Martin saved. Waterford’s first opportunity came five minutes later when Connor Parsons hit the side netting with a deflected shot.

It was the league leaders that struck first blood on 34 minutes. David Hurley floated in a left-wing cross that fell at the back post to Ed McCarthy, and he applied a right-footed finish that beat Paul Martin with the aid of the inside of the left-hand post.

The hosts did have a chance to double the lead just two minutes later when Francely Lomboto forced Martin into a fine save. The Blues should have levelled five minutes before the break only for Shane Griffin and Connor Parsons to be denied by an excellent Brendan Clarke double save.

Waterford’s task was made harder with the conceding of a 68th minute penalty. Shane Griffin was guilty of a mistimed challenge on Regan Donelon that saw referee Kevin O’Sullivan point to the spot, and David Hurley beat Martin..

A sweeping Waterford move on 80 minutes yielded life back into the contest when Niall O’Keeffe played the ball into the feet of Shane Griffin down the right, and he put the ball on a plate for Ronan Coughlan to tuck home his 15th goal of the campaign, but they couldn’t find an equalising goal in the dying minutes.

GALWAY UNITED: Clarke, Donelon (Nugent ’85), Slevin, Brouder, Horgan (O’Keeffe ’46), McCormack, Borden, McCarthy (O’Reilly ’90), Hurley, Lomboto (Rowe ’71), Walsh.

WATERFORD FC: Martin, Sobowale (Idowu ’59), Phillips, Nolan (McMenamy ’78), Burke, O’Keeffe, Larkin (Aouachria ’61), Baggley, Griffin, Parsons, Coughlan.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).