EFL clubs agree new £935million broadcast deal with Sky Sports

EFL clubs have unanimously voted to accept a new £935million deal with Sky Sports which will see more than 1,000 matches a season being broadcast, but which keeps the Saturday blackout in place.
The five-year deal, made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing rights, will begin in 2024-25 and run to the end of the 2028-29 season.
It represents a 50 per cent increase on the league’s current deal with Sky which expires at the end of next season.
EFL Statement: Broadcast rights update#EFL https://t.co/4K62ePY9p1— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) April 28, 2023
Altogether 1,059 league, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy matches will be shown live either on a Sky main channel or via a Sky streaming platform, replacing the iFollow service for domestic viewers.