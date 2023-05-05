EFL clubs agree new £935million broadcast deal with Sky Sports

It represents a 50 per cent increase on the league’s current deal with Sky which expires at the end of next season.
The EFL has agreed a new TV deal with Sky Sports (PA)
Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 18:30
Jamie Gardner

EFL clubs have unanimously voted to accept a new £935million deal with Sky Sports which will see more than 1,000 matches a season being broadcast, but which keeps the Saturday blackout in place.

The five-year deal, made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing rights, will begin in 2024-25 and run to the end of the 2028-29 season.

Altogether 1,059 league, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy matches will be shown live either on a Sky main channel or via a Sky streaming platform, replacing the iFollow service for domestic viewers.

APOLOGY: Lionel Messi and his family during a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pic: Saudi Tourism Authority/Handout Photo/PA Wire.

Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

