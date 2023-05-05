Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

PSG boss Christophe Galtier said earlier on Friday that he had nothing to do with the club's decision to suspend Messi.
Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

APOLOGY: Lionel Messi and his family during a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pic: Saudi Tourism Authority/Handout Photo/PA Wire.

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:12
Reuters

Lionel Messi apologised to Paris St Germain and his team mates on Friday after being suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia, missing a training session as a result.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad following the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient on Sunday.

"I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been happening in previous weeks. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it, I had already cancelled it before," Messi said in a video on Instagram.

"I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me," added the Argentina forward.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier said earlier on Friday that he had nothing to do with the club's decision to suspend Messi, who is set to miss the next two matches at Troyes and home to Ajaccio as they look to keep their Ligue 1 lead intact.

PSG are five points clear of Olympique de Marseille with five matches left in the season.

More in this section

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta hopes William Saliba could play role before end of season
Kevin De Bruyne file photo Manchester City expected to welcome back Kevin De Bruyne for Leeds clash
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Leanne Kiernan set for return to boost hopes of making Ireland's World Cup squad
Joao Pedro file photo

Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd