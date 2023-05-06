Wrexham's Hollywood fairytale - Brian Carey called it decades ago

The fourth official’s board is raised as a patchy end-of-season game enters its closing stages and the travelling support breaks into a freshly-minted chorus. "Five more minutes in the National League, five more minutes in the National League" sing the 1,200 Wrexham fans who’ve made the 500-mile round trip to Torquay United.

After 15 years in non-league football, Wrexham AFC have finally made it back into the English Football League [EFL] as champions and few would bet against them completing another promotion next season.

The home team’s future is less certain: Torquay’s next campaign will be in the National League South, another level down England’s football pyramid.

"Where were you when you were shit?" their supporters enquire of the away end, and they have a point. This game, like most of Wrexham’s outings this season at home and on the road, was sold out weeks ago and those travellers massed on the Woolen’s Terrace have helped to swell the attendance to double United’s season average. At 4,908, this is their biggest home crowd of the campaign by a distance.

Wrexham didn’t always have such pulling power, though, and there was a time — and it wasn’t all that long ago — when those who travelled to away games in support of the North Wales outfit did so in far smaller numbers. And I know this because, on and off for 30 years, I’ve been regularly among them. In that time, through thick and largely thin, I’ve made a number of lasting friendships with fellow Wrexham fans that I met, quite literally, along the way.

Practically all of whom are trying to make sense of the circus that’s ongoing around them.

This game, in which Wrexham, featuring two Irish players in the starting line-up, snatched a deserved equaliser ten minutes from time, is the story of two teams going in opposite directions on every conceivable level. Torquay’s base at Plainmoor, on a steep hill overlooking the seaside town on ‘England’s Riviera’, is a throwback to the mid-70s, when the Cork-born Frank O’Farrell managed the club and they were the only team in the Football League that played their home games on Saturday nights. They’re just another of a number of small, local concerns stuck in English football’s basement in dire need of investment.

This too used to be Wrexham’s lot. For decades the club walked the high wire, perennially on the cusp of implosion, distinctly average in the lower leagues, distinguished only by an odd cup run, promotion or the emergence of a promising young talent. Relegated out of the EFL in 2008 after decades of financial turmoil, Wrexham AFC was bought in February, 2021, by two actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in what, even by the club’s own standards, was a scarcely believable turn of events.

Wrexham had been run on a voluntary basis by a Supporter’s Trust since 2011: fans acquired the club during the turn of the century following a series of last-minute interventions to prevent it from liquidation. So, it’s tempting to describe the recent chapters in its complicated history as fairytale stuff: after decades spent swamping out the scullery, Cinderella finally emerges from the shadows. But had the balls fallen differently, this may have been another story entirely.

Reynolds and McElhenny had already targeted similar struggling clubs elsewhere, in particular one club in the North East of England, before eventually laying their hats in Wrexham. From the earliest days of the takeover negotiations at the end of 2020, a number of small film crews were embedded into the heart of the football club and the city around it. Those scenes capturing the arrival of ‘Rob and Ryan’ form the basis of the opening episode of an 18-part observational documentary series, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, which aired on Disney+ and on the Hulu streaming service, and that has given the club a foothold in the international market, especially in the United States. The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since and, as the Wrexham story continues to evolve, every frame is captured for use on either social media or for possible inclusion in the second series.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a carefully-edited, feelgood strand based on familiar storytelling tropes. But it’s also a lavishly-produced corporate video that’s been central to the ownership group’s strategy for the development of the club. And nowhere can that development be seen more blatantly than on Wrexham’s jerseys. What was once the preserve of bespoke local businesses — a recruitment agency or a tour operator offering low-budget sunshine breaks — is now premium, international-facing sponsorship space. The club’s commercial partnerships with TikTok, Expedia and Aviation American Gin are among a number of lucrative deals it currently enjoys and are a far cry from the days of Gap Personnel and Just Go Holidays.

Where once Wrexham made pre-season trips to Northern Ireland and The Isle of Man and took on local outfits in friendly games, the club heads to California and San Diego this summer where they’ll play Manchester United and Chelsea in a couple of televised friendlies.

And in the week when its open top tour celebratory parade was covered in detail on all of Britain’s biggest news outlets, it was confirmed that Wrexham has already sold more season tickets than ever previously at this stage of the year.

With guaranteed income deriving from its National League win, key sponsorship contracts up for renewal and considerable commercial revenue incoming, Wrexham look uniquely resourced as the club steps back into the EFL. But according to its most recent published accounts for the 12 months to June 30, 2022, the club is loaded with debt, short and long-term: on a turnover for the period of £6m — up 404% — it still lost £3m. In the last two years, the number of staff at the club has doubled to 195 employees. Where once this would have been unsustainable, the transformation at Wrexham has been such that numbers like these are largely irrelevant now.

A fortnight ago, Humphrey Ker — an actor, comedian, writer and now Executive Director at the club — and Shaun Harvey, the one-time Leeds United and EFL CEO, and currently an advisor to the board at Wrexham, spoke at the Sports Pro conference held at The Oval cricket ground in Surrey. "I genuinely believe there’s no club in the world who’s gone on the same growth as Wrexham has at this point in time’, Harvey claimed. Underlining the importance of the documentary series as a trigger for the club’s ambitions, he predicted a "quantum leap in our revenue generation simply because we got to the end of that first cycle". Meaning that, following the success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, the club will now re-negotiate all of its commercial contracts with a far stronger hand than previously.

McElhenney and, especially Reynolds, have already shown themselves to be astute businessmen and brand-builders, and they haven’t been afraid to leverage their own celebrity to this end either. Last February, the actor Will Ferrell fetched up in Wrexham for a league game against Wealdstone, attracting a blaze of publicity as he did so. Far less attention was given to those who accompanied him to The Racecourse Ground that afternoon, a couple of his fellow backers at the MLS club, LAFC, the Los Angeles outfit that also includes the former basketballer, Magic Johnson, among its owners. Bizarre as it sounds, this is the sort of elite company that Wrexham is now keeping: nominally the club will play in League 2 next season while, commercially, it’s in the major leagues.

In a series of columns for The Evening Echo as far back as 2005, the former Wrexham player, coach and later first-team manager, Cork-born Brian Carey, regularly referred to the unlocked potential at what was then a largely anonymous, crisis-torn football club.

Highlighting its location — 13 miles from the thriving city of Chester, on the edge of the Cheshire stockbroker belt — and quickly accessed from both Manchester and Liverpool airports, Carey’s long tenure at the club left him well-placed to see what investment and smart strategic planning might bring. Little did he think, one suspects, that when that resourcing did arrive that it would be of such a scale and originate from Hollywood royalty.

Throughout its history, Wrexham has consistently prided itself on its identity, nestled as it is just inside the Welsh border with England. But the club is radically transformed, on the field and off, and the ‘Rob and Ryan’ era has been a masterclass in the power of smart branding and international-skewed marketing.

Whether it’s an issue for the supporters or not, Wrexham have ceased to be a local consideration and are now an emerging global brand. How that compromises the club’s core identity, and at what cost, will be interesting to observe. Although the history of sport tells us that winning, and the pursuit of victory, is all that ultimately occupies most supporters.