Leanne Kiernan set for return to boost hopes of making Ireland's World Cup squad

Leanne Kiernan could make her long-awaited return for Liverpool FC Women this weekend.

The Reds host Manchester City at Prenton Park in the Barclays Women's Super League on Sunday for a third outing in the space of a week.

Kiernan - who last featured in September, having suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea – is set to be available to feature in the game, alongside captain and fellow Ireland international Niamh Fahey.

Manager Matt Beard revealed the development during his pre-match press conference on Friday, while also offering an update on the fitness of the third member of Ireland's trio at Liverpool; Megan Campbell.

6 September 2022; Leanne Kiernan of Republic of Ireland and Kristína Koíková of Slovakia during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"It's great to have Leanne back. She's such a bubbly character, she's an infectious personality," Beard told reporters.

"What I love about Leanne is her work ethic and she definitely knows where the goal is and obviously her pace is a threat for any team.

"It's great to have her back on the training pitch and in and around the girls. Hopefully we can get her enough minutes to be available for Ireland at the World Cup.

"Niamh trained on Tuesday and Leanne Kiernan trained on Tuesday. They'll both be in today and training tomorrow, so hopefully they will be available for selection.

"I don't know how long they'll be available for but it's great just to have them back on the training pitch and in and around the girls. I think Yana and Meg will both be out."