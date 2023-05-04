Napoli win first Serie A title for 33 years after Osimhen earns 1-1 draw at Udinese

Napoli have led the table for most of the season, producing the best and most entertaining football by some distance, spearheaded by Osimhen and the Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Napoli win first Serie A title for 33 years after Osimhen earns 1-1 draw at Udinese

CHAMPIONS: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the team's first goal. Pic: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 21:54
Guardian

Napoli have won their first Scudetto since 1990 after Victor Osimhen’s second-half goal secured a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday night.

They came within six minutes of securing the title on Sunday, but drew with Salernitana, meaning that Lazio had a mathematical chance to overtake the runaway leaders. That chance has now disappeared.

Sandi Lovrić’s clinical finish from inside the penalty area on 13 minutes rocked Luciano Spalletti’s side, who struggled to create chances at the other end, although Osimhen threatened with a couple of first-half headers.

But when the Nigerian striker pounced 12 minutes after half-time, calmly side-footing in a rebound, it sparked celebrations among thousands of travelling Napoli supporters, and the tens of thousands at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the match was shown on big screens.

Napoli have led the table for most of the season, producing the best and most entertaining football by some distance, spearheaded by Osimhen and the Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. They have lost three league games all season.

They also looked on course to go far in the Champions League before a surprise 2-1 aggregate defeat against Milan at the quarter-final stage.

More details to follow...

