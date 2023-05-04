Arsenal ACL curse strikes again with Austria star Wienroither a fourth victim of the season

Austria full-back Laura Wienroither has become the fourth Arsenal player to rupture an anterior cruciate ligament this season.

The club today confirmed the injury jinx has struck again with Wienroither, who was injured in last Monday's Champions League semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg

England captain Leah Williamson is already set to miss this summer’s World Cup after suffering the same injury just a fortnight ago. Dutch star Vivianne Miedema is also out of the summer tournament, while England's Beth Mead faces a race to be fit after her injury earlier in the season.

A statement by the club on Thursday read:

"We can confirm that Laura Wienroither suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on Monday evening.

"Laura was substituted in the 82nd minute of our UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final and has subsequently undergone testing to determine the extent of the injury.

"Laura will undergo surgery in due course and will be sidelined for an extended period.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting Laura and working hard to support her recovery and return to action."

There has been much discussion about the seemingly high incidence of cruciate injuries within women's football.

After Williamson's injury, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall criticised the quality of playing surfaces in the WSL and the intense playing schedule for internationals.

“I think it’s going to continue here with the schedule we have and pitches like that, players are going to get injured. That is something that we all need to improve on, the facilities where we play, so we can keep the players on the pitch.”

Speaking after her injury, Mead said more research is urgently needed.

“Unfortunately this has happened to us but hopefully it can kick somebody up the arse to go on and start doing something.”