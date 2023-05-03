Liam Buckley will manage City on Friday but rules out permanent touchline role

Cork City’s Sporting Director Liam Buckley is adamant he has no intention of becoming manager despite Colin Healy’s departure from the club.

Club owner Dermot Usher finalised the recruitment of two-time league winning manager Buckley on Wednesday following negotiations that began before City’s deteriorating form.

Two wins from their opening 13 games — and the latest of four straight defeats coming with Monday’s 5-0 hammering at Bohemians — have dropped the Rebels into the relegation playoff berth.

That outcome, were it to unfold by the end of the 36-game campaign, would likely pit City against well-resourced Waterford in the playoff for survival but the risk of automatic relegation exists too, with UCD just three points behind.

Healy was due to host his press conference for Friday’s visit of St Patrick’s Athletic to Turner’s Cross on Thursday but he cut a disillusioned figure at Dalymount on Monday, more frustrated with the standard of officiating than defending.

An official statement on his exit is imminent.

Personal reasons are understood to be part of the reasoning for his resignation and the decision was unconnected to Buckley’s arrival.

The local legend (43) was promoted from U19 manager to the post of interim basis in October 2020 as City were slipping towards relegation and was tasked with returning them to the top flight when agreeing a permanent contract two months later.

7 April 2023; Former St Patrick's Athletic manager Liam Buckley looks on during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Cork City at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

It took until the second attempt to achieve that mission, winning the First Division title amid stiff competition from Galway United and Waterford, but a failure to adequately strengthen the squad in pre-season is now costing them badly.

Buckley’s last managerial posting was at Sligo Rovers from 2018-2022, whom he guided to European qualification in back-to-back seasons but he’d claimed silverware in previous roles.

A league crown in his first spell at St Patrick’s Athletic (1999) was replicated on his return to Inchicore (2013), in between there was an FAI Cup triumph with Sporting Fingal in 2009. He is probably most fondly remembered by Saints fans for ending their agonising 53-year wait for FAI Cup success in 2014.

“I’ve managed hundreds of games in the league but that’s not why I came to Cork City,” said the 63-year-old, who’d also worked for Athlone Town and Shamrock Rovers, the club he won a league medal with in 1984 before emigrating to play in Belgium and Spain.

“I have a specific role with Cork City which is to oversee the entire football function. That spans from the Academy to the senior teams, with an emphasis too on recruitment in the upcoming transfer window that opens on July 1.

“I had a chat with Colin on Wednesday and I’m here to support all the managers at the club. My main job won’t involve picking the team.”

Buckley will fill in temporarily for Friday’s match, alongside Academy director Liam Kearney and Healy’s assistants Richie Holland and Declan Coleman. before a permanent replacement for Healy is recruited.

It’s understood the job will be advertised but Sligo’s former league-winning manager and ex-Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, along with Tim Clancy, who left St Pat’s on Monday, are amongst the early contenders for the vacancy.

Throughout a long and distinguished career, Buckley was always captivated by the power of Cork City.

Part of his responsibilities is to ensure the club maximises its potential, starting with preserving its Premier Division status for 2024.

“Turner’s Cross, to me, is one of the best stages for players and managers to be involved in,” he explained. “I used to hate bringing teams here because of how strongly Cork City fans got behind their time.

“We’ll need every bit of that in what’s a challenging season. We're the only Premier Division team in Cork and I'd hope everyone can get behind the players. Coming up is difficult for any team because all of the Premier Division teams are strong and the quality of players is improving.

“I understand that this is a difficult patch but having attended many of the recent games I can see that the squad is capable of getting results.

“In a tight 10-team division, a win or two can make a big difference to the table. Our job is to make sure that by the end of the season we’re not in the bottom two.”

That objective, it is is clear at this stage, will require strengthening the squad.

Healy had attributed sluggish transfer activity to the lateness of Usher’s takeover being completed but the hierarchy have a clear run at headhunting targets in the summer window.

“Dermot has committed to providing resources from that end,” confirmed Buckley. “We’ll definitely look to add a few players.

“Most of the current players were part of the squad that won the First Division last season and it takes time to settle into this division.”