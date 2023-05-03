Colin Healy quits as Cork City boss

Colin Healy has ended his near three-year spell as Cork City boss after a disappointing return of two wins from 13 matches in their Premier Division return.

The latest of their fourth straight defeats, a 5-0 thumping at Bohemians on Monday, triggered an uncharacteristic outburst by the City boss, chiefly at referees rather than his players.