Colin Healy quits as Cork City boss

Colin Healy has ended his near three-year spell as Cork City boss after a disappointing return of two wins from 13 matches in their Premier Division return.
The latest of their fourth straight defeats, a 5-0 thumping at Bohemians on Monday, triggered an uncharacteristic outburst by the City boss, chiefly at referees rather than his players.
Dermot Usher, who took ownership of the club in December, was already immersed in recruiting a Sporting Director before the malaise and it is understood the arrival of Liam Buckley on Wednesday is unconnected to Healy’s decision to quit.
Local legend Healy (43) was promoted from his role as U19 manager to the post of interim basis in October 2020 as City were slipping towards relegation and he was tasked with returning them to the top-flight when agreeing a permanent contract two months later.
It took until the second attempt to achieve that mission, winning the First Division title amid stiff competition from Galway United and Waterford, but a failure to adequately strengthen the squad in pre-season is now majorly costing them.
A measly nine-point haul leaves them stranded in the relegation playoff spot – which will likely mean needing to beat Waterford to preserve their status – but the risk of automatic relegation exists too, with UCD just three points behind.