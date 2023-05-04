Claire Shine inspired by Steven Reid's 'dream job' 

Having grown up idolising Roy Keane, Clare Shine is nowadays more interested in becoming the female Steven Reid.

Keane and Reid were Ireland team-mates, one earning World Cup qualification and the other featuring at the tournament, but while the Corkman is front and centre on Sky Sports, the younger ex-midfielder operates in the background.

Reid shocked the football world last summer by resigning from his coaching post at Premier League-bound Nottingham Forest to branch into a different direction.

The absence across the game of mental health specialists concerned him, especially given his honest revelations about the anxiety he struggled with beneath the surface of a decorated playing career.

Dealing with serious injuries, expectations, and public criticism form part of the gamut associated with being a professional footballer. Water off a duck’s back to some but increasingly players are opening up on the toll it takes.

Reid has found a niche post-retirement which Shine has designs on replicating eight months on from quitting the game at just 27.

“He’s a mindset mentor,” noted the Corkwoman when Reid’s name was put to her. “I haven’t dealt with him but I have done my research.

“I think what he’s doing is incredible and that’s my dream job, to be honest.

“It’s great to see people do it, particularly former players who know what players need.

“The more people who look into it, the better.

“I’m studying a life coaching course, based in the Coaching Academy in London, and my goal is to be a mindset mentor and work with athletes.

“I’ve never been through education, so it has been a massive learning curve for me but I think footballers need something to fulfil their dreams, reach their full potential, and learn a lot about themselves as well.

“I wish I had a life coach back when I was playing.”

It’s difficult to comprehend a player of such tender years speaking of a career in the rearview mirror.

All she’d known since being spotted playing for Douglas Hall before she reached her teenage years was football.

International caps at all levels, including an U17 World Cup and U19 Euros, two Scottish doubles, and an FAI-Cup winning goal for her hometown side at Aviva Stadium glisten her CV.

Amid the success were demons to be battled; alcohol and drugs the most prominent and, even after those were conquered, came dietary issues connected to her medication.

That’s why there’s no desire to resume the game that Shine shone so brightly in.

Not even the sight of the Ireland team she was previously part of reaching the World Cup — just a month after she hung up her boots — could tempt her back. The closest was a kickabout with her childhood mates over Christmas.

“Football is not what it seems to a lot of people,” she reasons. “It’s really intense when you’re in that environment 24/7.

“There’s a lot of changes in your routine and structure, so for someone who struggles with their mental health, routine and structure are two of the main things needed.

“I found it difficult to find balance and unfortunately, if I wasn’t performing well or sleeping properly, football was a trigger for me.

“When playing and trying to come off my medication, I was having side-effects like fainting and no appetite. I had a real bad relationship with food towards the end of my career and lost lots of weight.

“Something had to change. I had tried before to step away and come back but then I found myself in a vicious cycle. I needed to do something to counteract it so I felt the best decision was to close the chapter.”

She’ll be in Sydney on July 20 watching Ireland open their maiden World Cup chapter against Australia, amongst the 83,000-capacity crowd rather than on the pitch. Odd as it sounds, there’s no sense of detachment.

“Strangely enough, I feel closer to football than ever I did as a player,” says Shine, currently getting a different perspective on life in her new role at Pepsi.

“I’m doing some media work and can also watch Ireland games as a fan.

“It was brilliant to see the girls make history and not having that team environment and missing out on important games has been a challenge in its way.

“But I needed to do it for me, to look after my mental health and wellbeing. I don’t regret my decision by any means.”