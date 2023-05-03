Real Madrid close on deal to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid are close to securing a deal to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The England midfielder has been a target for Premier League clubs including Manchester City but negotiations with Madrid are progressing to the final stages.

The Champions League holders have almost agreed personal terms with Bellingham and the work of their chief scout, Juni Calafat, has been important in accelerating discussions to this point. A meeting is scheduled to try to complete an agreement with Dortmund.