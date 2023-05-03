Ferdinand, Cech, and Adams inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech, and Tony Adams have become the latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The trio are the latest inductees following on from Premier League winning managers Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger and were selected after a vote by fans across the world from a 15 person shortlist.

Ferdinand made his debut as a 17-year old for West Ham before going on to make 504 appearances across 20 seasons in the Premier League.

The centre back won six Premier League titles for Manchester United having joined from Leeds for a then British record fee in 2002.

INDUCTED: Rio Ferdinand. Pic: PA

“As a defender, I'm not used to celebrating personal glory - we leave that to the midfielders and strikers!" Ferdinand said. "When you start your career, you never dream of how well things could turn out.

“I remember all those long journeys on trains and tubes; all the training, cleaning players’ boots and taking care of the kit. I remember going back to my estate and seeing my friends who were all desperate to know what it was like.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognised by my peers as well as the fans. To be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside such a high calibre of players and to be able to say that I achieved my dream is special.

"The Premier League is the holy grail, and I just can’t believe I made it.”

Cech joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004 and went on to win four Premier League titles and he also holds the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

He left Chelsea to join Arsenal in 2015 and won an FA Cup title with the Gunners.

He joins Peter Schmeichel as the only goalkeepers inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“When I was a child growing up in communist Czechoslovakia, playing in the Premier League was an unimaginable dream," Cech said.

"When I look back to where I started, diving on rock solid pitches with stones like golf balls, it has been an amazing journey.

“I hope to be known as someone who showed effort, commitment, and consistency. Making a great save feels the same as scoring a goal and I’m proud of my clean sheet record, but I was even more happy when those clean sheets won matches and points for the team and contributed to titles!

“It's an honour for me to be voted into the Hall of Fame in the best league in the world. That's really a special recognition and leaves a legacy. I’m proud that fans voted for me and appreciated the way I performed over the years.”

ARSENAL LEGEND: Tony Adams salutes the crowd during the 2002 Premier League game against Sunderland. Pic: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Adams was already well established when the Premier League began having made his debut for Arsenal in 1983 and won two First Division titles.

He would go on to captain Arsenal to their first two Premier League titles in 1998 and 2002, both part of memorable doubles for the Gunners.

“I loved being a footballer and I love Arsenal Football Club," said Adams. "Every time I put that shirt on, I felt proud, and it forever holds a special place in my heart.

“I spent over 20 years of my life at Arsenal and enjoyed being part of several generations at the club and have countless great memories from that time, but scoring the goal that helped us to win our first Premier League title in 1997/98 was a magical moment and a career highlight for me.

“I’m very pleased to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. It’s an honour to be recognised and voted for by the fans who make the game what it is.

“I’m certainly in good company when you look at the guys it includes and I’m happy to be listed alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Arsene Wenger.”

Previous inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame:

2021 - Alan Shearer; Thierry Henry; Eric Cantona; Roy Keane; David Beckham; Dennis Bergkamp; Frank Lampard; Steven Gerrard.

2022 - Patrick Vieira; Wayne Rooney; Ian Wright; Peter Schmeichel; Paul Scholes; Didier Drogba; Vincent Kompany; Sergio Aguero.

2023 - Alex Ferguson; Arséne Wenger.