Séamus Coleman reveals no damage done to ACL

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman has allayed fears about his Everton career being over, confirming his knee injury isn’t serious
POSITIVE UPDATE: Seamus Coleman of Everton is stretchered off after going down with an injury against Leicester on Monday. Pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 11:44
John Fallon

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman has allayed fears about his Everton career being over, confirming his knee injury isn’t serious.

Coleman's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche had raised fears about the 34-year-old’s condition in the immediate aftermath of his skipper being stretchered off during Monday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

However, the Donegalman provided an update on Wednesday morning via his Instagram account: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes, just back from my scan & pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon”.

That news should ensure the full-back is available for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Greece on Friday, June 16 and Gibraltar at home three days later.

