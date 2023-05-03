Elland Road hero Robbie Keane to join Sam Allardyce's Leeds coaching ticket 

Former Republic of Ireland striker Keane played for Leeds from 2001 to 2002.
Elland Road hero Robbie Keane to join Sam Allardyce's Leeds coaching ticket 

ELLAND ROAD RETURN: Robbie Keane. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:56
Shane Donovan, PA

Newly-appointed Leeds interim boss Sam Allardyce is set to draft in Elland Road hero Robbie Keane as part of the management team charged with saving the club from relegation.

Keane played for Leeds from 2001 to 2002, scoring 13 goals having joined the Yorkshire outfit from Inter Milan, while he has spent time as assistant manager at Championship outfit Middlesbrough and at international level, with the Republic of Ireland. 

Keane's imminent return to Elland Road comes as the club sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed Allardyce to take charge for the rest of the season as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Having already removed director of football Victor Orta, the Yorkshire club announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia on Wednesday morning along with his backroom staff.

A poor season at Elland Road sees the club languishing in 17th, and only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have four games left to save themselves.

A club statement read: “Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge.

“Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

“We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.”

Former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford boss Karl Robinson will be Allardyce’s assistant, with the aforementioned Keane set to join the coaching staff as well. 

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham round out the season.

Allardyce takes charge after suffering his first Premier League relegation with West Brom, when he left six months into an 18-month contract.

The 68-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss becomes Leeds’ third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.

Allardyce is reported to have agreed a basic salary of £500,000 for his four games in charge, with a £2.5million bonus if he can keep Leeds up.

<p>TOO EASY: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (right) shoots towards goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire</p>

Collapse at Arsenal sums up Chelsea’s pointless celebrity product

