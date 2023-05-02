Lionel Messi suspended by PSG following unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip – reports

Messi is said to have travelled after PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday without the club’s permission.
Lionel Messi has reportedly been suspended by his club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 20:45
PA Sport Staff

Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St Germain for two weeks after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, is expected to miss matches against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on May 13.

Messi (centre) is an ambassador for tourism in Saudi Arabia (Mike Egerton/PA)

He will reportedly not train with the club, or be paid, for the two weeks.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 loss to Lorient which left PSG just five points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

The Argentina captain has scored 24 goals for his club this season.

