Republic of Ireland to meet Northern Ireland in inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against neighbours Northern Ireland as well as Hungary and Albania and in the draw for the inaugural Women’s Nations League.

The North made history by qualifying for last year’s Euros in England but have since parted company with manager Kenny Shiels, the former Derry City boss.

Vera Pauw’s World Cup bound Republic are the highest seeds in group one of League at 22, followed by Hungary in 41st place. Northern Ireland sit four places further behind Albania languishing in 72. Games will be played from September to November later this year.

With a similar format to the men's UEFA Nations League, the 51 participating teams were divided into three leagues (League A and B with 16, League C 19) on the basis of their positions in the coefficient issued after the conclusion of the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers – which Ireland emerged from to reach Australia this summer.

The league stage will determine which four teams progress to the finals (which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers) and also promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the European Qualifiers phase for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League stage:

Matchdays 1–2: 20–26 September 2023

Matchdays 3–4: 25–31 October 2023

Matchdays 5–6: 29 November–5 December 2023

Finals: Between 21 and 28 February 2024

Promotion/relegation matches: Between 21 and 28 February 2024