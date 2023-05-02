St Pats confirm manager Tim Clancy has resigned

St Patrick's Athletic have officially announced that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent.
The Richmond Park club are currently seventh in the Premier Division table after 13 games, winning on just five occasions although they are only two points behind Dundalk in fourth.
Pats were beaten 1-0 at home by Sligo Rovers - their sixth loss of the season - on the Bank Holiday Monday and their next fixture is a trip to Turner's Cross to take on Cork City on Friday night.
It is unsure if the Dublin club will appoint a permanent replacement ahead of that game but it is understood that Liam Buckley is currently the favourite to take over for what would be his third spell in charge of Pats.
"St Patrick's Athletic can confirm that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent," the club posted on their official website on Tuesday afternoon.
"Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Tim for his commitment to the club over the last 18 months. Tim would like to thank everyone at St Pat's for their support during his time as Manager and wishes the club the best of luck in the future."