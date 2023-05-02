Fifa threatens Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe

Europe’s top football nations face a broadcast blackout for this year’s Women’s World Cup unless media can improve on their “disappointing” offers for the rights, Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, has said.

Offers from the “big five” European countries were not acceptable to football’s world governing body and were a “slap in the face” of the players and “all women worldwide”, Infantino said. The ‘big five’ nations are Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.