Séamus Coleman injury overshadows Everton's comeback against Leicester

Leicester 2 Everton 2

Séamus Coleman suffered a terrible injury but its shockwaves did not destabilise Everton, who made sure they did not lose at the home of one of their numerous relegation rivals.

Not that a point greatly helped their cause - it was of more use to Leicester given that it propelled them above Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Only on goal difference though and the Toffees may be still second bottom but they are but a single point behind all three.

All still to play for then - but Coleman will take no part in it. Not for the first time his career has been put on hold and at 34 years of age time is no longer on the side of a man who was infamously injured by Wales' Neil Taylor whilst on international duty in March 2017.

The first 45 minutes were as entertaining as any dished up this season but also included the moment that Toffees captain Coleman, back in the side following minor injury, was badly hurt in a collision with Boubakary Soumare.

Everton had only themselves to blame for not winning in reality, although they also had the reflexes of Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to curse. Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat him from the spot early on to open the scoring but allowed the Dane to make a point-blank save that proved costly.

Especially as Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy had already netted at the other end by then in a game that guaranteed the victor passage out of the bottom three to leave the loser still stranded.

Blaring pre-match Kasabian rock anthems, footage of past glories and the traditional hunter's horn had already created a buzzing atmosphere in the stands, where home fans waved blue and white banners, and Everton manager Sean Dyche shared a brief jest with Foxes coach John Terry before kick-off.

It was Dyche who smiled first in the game, when Timothy Castagne pushed Calvert-Lewin over for the striker to convert a 15th-minute penalty.

It wasn't long before Dean Smith, Leicester's interim manager, was grinning though as Soyuncu and Vardy over-turned that advantage with a goal each before the break.

Soyuncu - ignored by previous manager Brendan Rodgers - scuffed past Jordan Pickford, who should have done better, from fellow centre-back Wout Faes' knockdown, and Vardy, starting because of a season-ending injury to Kelechi Iheanacho, made it 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

Alex Iwobi was at fault for that with a pass Youri Tielemans picked off to allow James Maddison to send the 36-year-old sprinting away from Michael Keane - who then handled for a penalty that Maddison hit straight at Pickford.

All before half-time, that, plus the inevitable delay for the stretchers to help Coleman head for hospital. The Republic of Ireland defender, his career possibly over, rallied the away fans with a defiant wave of an arm as he departed.

The second began with Iversen denying Calvert-Lewin again but the Dane was beaten by Iwobi's first-time finish in the 55th minute, clean and low after Faes could only half clear.

Neither side could fashion a winner - neither side deserved to lose in truth. If these are two of the worst teams in the English top-flight then, on this showing, the Premier League really is the super show it hypes itself up to be.

Will Everton or Leicester be in it next season though?

A year ago, give or take a few days or so, they also came to the King Power Stadium in dire need of a win - and duly came away with a 2-1 success thanks to Vitaliy Mykolenko's volley and a header from Mason Holgate. It enabled the Toffees - then managed by Frank Lampard - to stay up on the final day, coming from behind to see off Crystal Palace.

The Foxes, FA Cup final success fresh in their minds, had nothing to play for in May 2022, however, little realising that they too would soon be embroiled in a desperate battle to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Leicester were last there in 2014 and the current decade is the only one where they haven't had at least one season in the second tier. Their demotion would only be notable as former Premier League winners, with 2016 hero Jamie Vardy still leading the line.

Not so the Toffees of course. Premier League ever-presents, they have been top-drawer since 1954 and last tasted the disappointment of demotion in 1951. And only once before had that happened.

A third occasion could hardly be more painful of course - a fire sale of internationals is hardly going to pay for the shiny new stadium that is currently being built. Pickford, of course, would be the first to go.

On this showing, though, they really are too good to go down - and so are Leicester. Both sets of fans certainly are.

Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen 9; Castagne 6, Faes 7, Soyuncu 7, Thomas 6 (Kristiansen 88); Soumare 6, Ndidi 6 (Daka 62, 5), Tielemans 7; Maddison 6, Vardy 7, Barnes 7 (Praet 88).

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 8; Coleman 7 (Patterson 45, 6), Keane 6, Tarkowski 7, Mykolenko 6; Garner 6, Gueye 6, Doucoure 6; Iwobi 7, Calvert-Lewin 6, McNeil 7.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6.