Early goal helps Longford end Galway's perfect start

Longford Town 1 Galway United 0

Longford Town held on for a tense win to derail Galway United's perfect start and breathe life into their own stuttering campaign in an action-packed tie in Bishopsgate.

The home team got a glorious headstart two minutes in. Mohammed Boudiaf gathered possession on the right. He cut in with ease and unleashed a shot that cannoned off Colm Horgan and past Brendan Clarke.

Longford stopper Jack Brady was sharp twice to deny Galway United who impressed early despite their concession. David Hurley and Ed McCarthy both drew saves with dangerous drives. Defender Rob Slevin was close twice also but both of his headers looped over the bar.

Ukrainian Victor Serdeniuk could have doubled the home lead but his fine volley sailed just wide after a rare Longford foray forward. When they did push on, they looked bright with Boudiaf and Jamal Ibrahim causing problems.

The tempo quickened after the break as United made an attacking change to seize the impetus. Sub Ibrahim Keita joined Walsh up front and they dominated aerially.

Keita couldn't get enough purchase on Hurley's cross just after the restart. Longford withstood the onslaught and Aodh Dervin helped to drag them up the field for respite with his industrious running.

The home team were comfortable as the game drifted into the final quarter. Serdeniuk in particular was impressive under the long balls United increasingly relied upon.

A flash of inspiration was required and nearly provided when Walsh struck a superb bicycle kick in the 71st minute only for it to bounce back off the bar. Brady somehow kept out Keita's rebound.

United emptied their bench of attackers as their attempts became more desperate. The chances started to pile up. Sub Mikie Rowe struck a lethal shot that Brady again negated. Killian Brouder blasted the rebound wide with ten remaining. Walsh missed another header shortly after.

Both sides went close deep in added time - Walsh again to level and Ibrahim and Dervin to seal it at the other end. The Longford misses proved immaterial as they held on for a win they hope will kick start their season.

Longford Town: Brady; Elworthy, Serdeniuk, O' Connor; Boudiaf (Giurgi 24), Armstong (Farrell 75), Dervin, Byrne; Ibrahim, Meaney (James 75).

Galway United: B Clarke; Nugent, Slevin, Brouder, Horgan (O' Keefe 37); McCarthy (Manley 80) Hurley, McCormack (Clarke 66), Borden (Rowe 66), Lomboto (Keita 45); Walsh.

Referee: D Toland.