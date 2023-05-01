Shamrock Rovers leapfrog Derry City after win at Brandywell

DERRY CITY 0 SHAMROCK ROVERS 2

Shamrock Rovers issued a statement of intent as Stephen Bradley's men leapfrogged Derry City into second after what was a professional performance at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Undefeated on their travels so far this season, Rovers' slow start has now been nullified as they move four points adrift of bitter rivals Bohemians in their quest for four consecutive titles.

In what proved to be a commanding performance, Derry City can have few complaints, their failure to seriously threaten a solid and resolute Rovers defence telling its own story.

Indeed, it was not to be Derry's day when Ben Doherty failed to convert a late controversial penalty. In short, the visitors controlled the game and that first half superiority reaped two goals, one a classic strike, the second fashioned by a moment of madness by home keeper, Brian Maher.

The north west club failed to reproduce the same level of performance and it was clear that Rovers had done their homework nullifying Derry's threat on the left flank throughout the first half.

Watched by senior Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, Rovers used the ball well and while their defence had not been severely tested, Alan Mannus was never troubled.

During the early stages a deep crossfield ball from Sadou Diallo found Ryan and his centre found the head of Michael Duffy who failed to take advantage with a header when well placed.

For Rovers, a speculative shot from Trevor Clarke was easily saved by Brian Maher as Rovers began to move on the front foot.

And press they did when breaking the deadlock on the half hour with what proved to be a sublime team goal.

Ronan Finn found Jack Byrne on the left and while his cross was met by the head of Trevor Clarke, it was his superb flick which saw Ritchie Towell produce a deft volley which floated over the head of Maher and into the net.

On the stroke of half-time Derry were severely punished when Maher raced from his goal-line to intercept a loose ball, he failed to get there and when the ball was work to Byrne, the midfielder instinctively let fly from 35 yards, the ball willed into the empty net by the estatic nearby Rovers fans.

It appeared to be a moment of madness by Maher despite his intentions to clear the danger.

Clearly disappointed at the first half effort, Derry introduced a double substitution for the start of the second period, Collie Whelan and Jordan McEneff replacing Jamie McGonigle and Ollie O'Neill.

Two goals to the good, Rovers appeared content to hit on the break as Derry predictably thrust players forward in an effort to reduce the deficit.

Rovers were forced to replace keeper Mannus in the 64th minute with what appeared to be a hand injury, Leon Pohls entering the fray.

Derry had a superb chance to reduce the deficit when Jordan McEneff produced a superb cross from the right but fellow substitute, Cian Kavanagh failed to take control of the ball passing the ball tamely to Phols from point blank range in the 70th minute.

During the latter stages. Derry had been presented with an opportunity to stage a comeback when referee Rob Harvey pointed to the penalty shot when Lee Grace appeared to upend Derry sub Brandon Kavanagh.

Ben Doherty took possession of the ball and while he netted a penalty against Pat's he failed to beat Leon Pohls, the reserve keeper diving low to save Doherty's poor effort.

That miss would serve to prove costly when NINE minutes of added time had been signalled due to lengthy treatment of Mannus early in the second half.

Rovers saw out the additional time and this win certainly sees them issue a statement of intent in their quest to secure four consecutive league titles.

For Derry, the absence of quality players such as Mark Connolly, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney are very difficult to replace.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, Doherty; Diallo (C. Kavanagh, 68), O'Reilly; Graydon (B. Kavanagh, 82), O'Neill (McEneff, h/t), Duffy; McGonigle (Whelan, h/t).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus (Pohls, 64); Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn, O'Neill, Poom, Clarke (Farrugia, 78); Byrne, Towell; Kenny (Green, 68).

REFEREE: R. Harvey (Dublin).