Colin Healy brands standard of LOI refereeing as 'disgraceful'

Colin Healy has launched a scathing broadside at League of Ireland refereeing standards after his Cork City slipped to their fourth defeat on the bounce.

Table-toppers Bohemians racked up their biggest win of the season by prevailing 5-0 at Dalymount Park, sealed by a brace from Cork City pre-season target Ali Coote.

While the Rebel Army boss wasn’t overly complaining about Ally Gilchrist’s red card - which led to the opener from a superb Jordan Flores free-kick – he was aghast at the decision of Adriano Reale not to allow an advantage when City had an overload in the final third.

“We were in on goal and the referee blows up – that’s a disgrace,” fumed the former Ireland midfielder.

“I had the same thing on the first night of the season against Bohs. We were in on goal and they pulled the play back.

“Last Friday against Shelbourne, we should have had a penalty. We’re getting nothing up here.

“I think Ally’s red card was a bit harsh. The assistant on our side made the decision, which is a fair distance away, but the assistant nearest to the incident didn’t see it. That was strange.

“I don’t know if it’s something to do with me or the players but it’s crazy. I’ll get myself into trouble for these interviews but I’m sick of it.

“Look at Damien Duff a few weeks ago speaking about the league. It’s going upwards with the crowds but the other way with the referees.”

Healy stressed the resounding scale of the loss stemmed from their desire to mount a comeback when falling two goals behind early in the second half.

Two wins from the opening 13 games of their top-flight return has City stuck in the purgatory of the relegation playoff spot.

“We tried to go for it in the last 20 minutes and they picked us off,” he said.

“We missed a great chance when James Talbot made a great save. He’s a top keeper and made one earlier from Ruairi Keating.

“We went 4-4-1 and changed for the last 20 minutes so when they got the goals I took fellas off thinking of Friday and the three games in the week.

“It’s difficult to be beaten 5-0. I keep saying we’ve to stick together. You can see the players are giving everything.”