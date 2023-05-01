Cobh end winless run after 4-1 win over Kerry

Cobh Ramblers 4-1 Kerry FC

Cobh Ramblers ended their four game winless run by beating Kerry FC 4-1 at St Colman’s Park, a result that moves Shane Keegan’s team up to third place in the First Division table.

Wilson Waweru opened the scoring in the third minute, and that set the tone for a comfortable afternoon for a team that is in the hunt for a place in the promotion play-offs at the end of the season.

The first goal came from a Kerry corner as Tiernan O’Brien broke down the right wing and a low cross was put out for a goal-kick. Waweru got in the way of Callan Scully as he tried to restart play and the striker rolled in the loose ball, making it 1-0 to Cobh.

Kerry shrugged off this early disappointment and Cian Barrett managed to find an unmarked Leonardo Gaxha inside the area. Cobh instantly reacted with Michael Carthy getting in the way and preventing the forward from trying something.

Trpimir Vrljicak also broke down the right flank and he went for goal, and this shot went narrowly over the intended target.

Cobh shrugged off this burst of confidence from the visitors and immediately started dominating the pace of the game. Scully was then needed for Kerry as he had to deal with a low shot from Waweru.

The Ramblers doubled their lead through a Jason Abbott corner that was punched into the air by the Kerry goalkeeper. The ball landed at the feet of Tiernan O’Brien and he fired in from close range.

They started the second half by scoring their third, with Charlie Lyons heading in a corner at the back post.

Kerry responded by bringing on Nathan Gleeson and Matthew Keane, and the pair had an instant impact as they helped their side wrestle control of possession.

Cobh went over the top to get around Kerry and a clearance from Lee Steacy found Claudio Osorio. He set up Liam Kervick and he slotted in his side’s fourth goal of the game. Sean McGrath sent the ball to Ryan Kelliher to score a late consolation goal for Kerry in the 82nd minute.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy (Burke 79); McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru (Hegarty 78), Drinan, Desmond (O’Sullivan Connell 78), Osorio, Holland (Stringer 60), O’Brien (Kervick 72), Abbott.

Kerry FC: Scully; Vasiu, McGrath, Kelliher, Gaxha (Ainscough 69), Kennedy (Amechi 83), Williams, Aladesanusi, Vrljicak (Gleeson 55), Barrett, Teehan (Keane 55).

Referee: Mark Patchell.