Max Mata on the mark again as Bit O'Red earn big win at Inchicore

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Sligo Rovers 1

In the battle of two teams with aspirations of finishing in the European spots come the end of the season, it was the visitors Sligo Rovers who emerged victorious thanks to a second-half Max Mata header as St Patrick's Athletic saw Eoin Doyle sent off late on.

4,265 were in situ as the New Zealand hotshot notched his ninth of the campaign in a tight affair in the south Dublin sunshine sending his side temporarily fourth.

In an open and free-flowing start to the game, both sides had chances to open the scoring as the Saints piled forward, earning corner after corner. The imperious Noah Lewis looked a threat from set-pieces, before Jay McClelland narrowly missed the top corner with a rasping effort from 25-yards out.

But the impressive visitors carried a real threat growing into the game, and had two glorious chances of their own but saw Will Fitzgerald and Kailin Barlow narrowly miss the target, dragging shots just wide of the foot of the post from the edge of the area.

A combination of the heat and long trips just a few days previously seemed to grab hold just after the half-hour mark, as the game slowed, becoming a war of attrition.

Following half time, the second period almost mirrored the first as the Saints forced the visitors back, but again failed to threaten Luke McNicholas.

Just before the hour mark, the visitors finally broke the deadlock when the marauding full back Johan Nrannefalk burst down the right wing and stood up a delightful cross for the league’s top scorer Max Mata to head home.

Saints boss Clancy looked to his bench in response, introducing two front men in the shape of Eoin Doyle and Tommy Lonergan in a bid to claw their way back but failed to have the desired effect as the Bit O’Red rearguard held firm to all that came their way, as Luke McNicholas dominated his area.

Frustration got the better of the host, when the experienced Eoin Doyle launched into a challenge on Fitzgerald - who was shielding the ball at the corner flag - rightfully receiving his marching orders as the little bit of hope trickled away.

Up next for St Pat's is a trip down south to face Cork City whilst Sligo Rovers will be looking for some home comforts as they welcome Dundalk to The Showgrounds.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness, Carl Axel Sjoberg (Jay McGrath, 66’), Noah Lewis, Sam Curtis, Anto Breslin, Jason McLelland (Serge Atakayi, 71’), Adam Murphy (Tommy Lonergan, 66’), Thijs Timmermans (Vladislav Kreida, 45+3’), Jake Mulraney, Chris Forrester, Conor Carty (Eoin Doyle, 66’) Subs not used: David Odumosu, Serge Atakayi, Mark Doyle, Ben McCormack

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Frank Livak, Luka Browning, Niall Morahan, William Fitzgerald, Kailin Barlow (Stefan Radosavljevic, 45’) Max Mata (David Cawley, 77’) Subs not used: Richard Brush, John Vahey, Owen Elding, Eanna Clancy, Eli Rooney

Referee: Neil Doyle