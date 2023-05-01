Treaty United end away day blues after 3-0 win at Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers 0 Treaty United 3

Substitute William Armshaw scored two late goals as Treaty registered their first away win of the season in the 2023 SSE Airtricity League First Division. A controversial penalty converted by Enda Curran gave United a 71st minute lead at the Carlisle Grounds as ten-man Bray suffered a second home loss in four days.

Referee Alan Patchell was the centre of attention. He produced 12 yellow cards in total – nine of which were for the Seagulls. The final one came four minutes deep into stoppage time for defender Cole Omorehiomwan who was dismissed.

The official pointed to the spot with 20 minutes to go as Ben O’Riordan appeared to trip over the ball under pressure from Darren Craven. Curran made no mistake from 12-yrds.

Then in the 88th minute, Armshaw was slipped clear to slot the ball past Alex Moody. The sub repeated the trick then four minutes in injury time.

The Wicklow side made three changes from their line-up which had gone down 3-1 at the same venue last Friday against Waterford, with goalkeeper Cathal Moody, defender and winger Callum Thompson coming in.

United had defeated Kerry 4-0 last Friday at the Markets Field. But they made two changes as defender Darren Nwankwo and striker Enda Curran came in the starting XI.

However, they named just six subs on the bench from the nine allowed.

Wanderers went close on 20 minutes. A corner was cleared to the waiting Guillermo Almirall on the edge of the box. His volley was kept out by Shane Hallan’s feet then his body for another corner.

But twice in matters of seconds, the Limerick side went close in the 37th minute.

Success Edogun squared for Enda Curran who flashed a low drive from 20-yards just off target. Moments later from the goal-kick, there was a carbon copy of the chance as Curran drilled identically just wide.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Hudson, Omorehiomwan, Massey, O'Sullivan (Fitzgerald half time); Power (Feeney 53), Groome, Almirall; Thompson (Chukwu 81), Lyons (Craven 53), Davis.

Treaty United: Hallahan; Collins (George 33), O'Riordan, Nwankwo Devitt; Byrne, Conroy; Christopher, Barry, Edogun (Armshaw 62); Curran (Kelly 81).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).