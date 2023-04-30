Graeme Souness to end 15-year run as a Sky Sports pundit

The 69-year-old joined the broadcaster in 2008 after a 22-year management career.
Graeme Souness to end 15-year run as a Sky Sports pundit
Graeme Souness is leaving Sky Sports after 15 years (PA Archive/PA)
Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 21:09
PA

Graeme Souness is leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit after 15 years.

The 69-year-old joined the broadcaster in 2008 after a 22-year management career, but announced his departure on air after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

He gained a reputation as straight-talking pundit, who often clashed with fellow studio guests, and admits he “owes a hundred apologies”.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder said on the broadcaster’s Super Sunday programme: “I have to say, for me I decided that football management wasn’t for me anymore. I had totally the wrong temperament for it and personality.

“I was given an opportunity to do this and it has been magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football and I care for it and I worry about it going forward.

“But in Sky’s hands it’s in safe hands and I think over the years we have treated the Premier League with great detail and I think we look after football very well.

“For me personally I have got the buzz of live football, coming to some fantastic games and some fantastic stadiums and witnessing some great events.

“I think I owe a hundred apologies but I haven’t got time for that to epople that I may have said some harsh things.

“I think people at home want to see us not always agree, but it has been great and I am amongst friends.

“Nothing goes on forever, I have got lots of things coming up. It has been great, so thank you to everyone.”

Souness becomes the second high-profile personality to leave Sky Sports this week, after Jeff Stelling announced his retirement from hosting Soccer Saturday.

More in this section

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League Johnny Nicholson: Pep's City hit the top as relentless Haaland keeps scoring
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Lucky Liverpool profit as Lucas Moura gifts Jota injury time winner
Naples street party put on hold after late equaliser Naples street party put on hold after late equaliser
SounessPlace: UK
Harry Kane said Tottenham are not playing as team after a 4-3 loss at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harry Kane admits Tottenham are not playing well as a team after Liverpool loss

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd