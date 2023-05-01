Klopp takes aim at Tierney as Jota grabs points for 'Pool

Liverpool 4 Tottenham 3

JURGEN Klopp risked an FA charge after accusing referee Paul Tierney of having an agenda against him and Liverpool after a sensational game at Anfield.

Klopp clashed with Tierney towards the end of his side's thrilling 4-3 win over Tottenham that lifted them above the London side and Aston Villa and into fifth place in the Premier League.

The German was shown a yellow card and pulled his hamstring dashing towards the fourth official as he celebrated Diogo Jota added-time winner.

Klopp claimed afterwards that the Manchester official had spoken to him in an inappropriate manner on the touchline and his comments are sure to land him in hot water with FA bosses.

He said: "We have our history with (Paul) Tierney.

"I really don't know what he has against us. He has said there is no problems, but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it's really tricky and hard to understand. What he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok. I will not say anything. The refs don't say what is said, so I don't."

Klopp apologised for his aggressive confrontation with fourth official John Brooks after Jota's winner, admitting he let his emotions get the better of him.

He added: "My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair. It is not okay, we shouldn't do that, we are role models, but first and foremost human beings.

"I didn't say anything to the fourth official, but turned around to him to celebrate. I got a yellow card, but I think he thought I should have got a different punishment.

“The hamstring is bad enough, so fair punishment for (me) behaving not the right away. I'll have pain for a few days, Mr. Tierney not. I will be ready for the next celebrations.”

In a dramatic finale, Tottenham thought they had earned an unlikely point after Richarlison's equaliser in added time completed their fightback from falling 3-0 behind after only 15 minutes.

But Jota pounced on a defensive error to grab the winner and left Spurs regretting yet another slow start - they were 5-0 down after 20 minutes at Newcastle last Sunday and 2-0 down at the break at home to Manchester United on Thursday.

Caretaker boss Ryan Mason claimed Jota shouldn't have been on the pitch to score after his high boot left Oliver Skipp needing stiches in ahead wound.

"It ticks all the boxes for a red card," said Mason. "His boot was five and a half feet off the ground. A player who shouldn't have beenon the pitch scored the winner. I'm speechless. We gave them all four of their goals. I thought we were the better side but we can't keep starting games like that."

Spurs clearly haven't learned their lessons.

Curtis Jones was left totally unmarked at the far post to side-foot home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pin-point cross after three minutes.

Two minutes later, comeback star Luis Diaz marked his first start since October with a fine goal, darting towards the near post to volley home Cody Gakpo's cross from the end line.

The third came when Cristian Romero hacked down Gakpo to give away a clear penalty and Salah made up for misses with his last two spot kicks by firing straight down the middle for his 28th goal of the season on his 300th appearance for the Merseyside club.

At that point, the Londoners must have feared a repeat of their trip to St James Park which led to the players re-imbursing the fans for their ticket money.

It was almost too easy for Liverpool but they suddenly eased their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors back into the game when they should have been home and hosed.

Having not laid a glove on the home side for the first 38 minutes, Spurs could have been level or, incredibly, even in front before the break.

Virgil Van Dijk cleared a Heung-Min Son shot off the line before Kane volleyed home Ivan Perisic's cross a minute later after a quick counter-attack down the flank.

Dejan Kululevski should have made it but his shot was saved by Alisson before Son's curling effort hit the post.

Encouraged by the way they finished the first half, Spurs continued their improvement early in the second half when Son, again, and Romero saw their shots hit the post while Pedro Porro's long-range effort was tipped over by Alisson.

But Liverpool recovered their composure and appeared to be seeing the game out until Son made it 3-2, beating the offside trap to run onto Oliver Skipp's through pass and slot his shot past Alison, to set up a tense finale.

And former Everton player Richarlison came on to stun Anfield by touching home Son's free-kick in added time only for Jota to pounce on a mistake by Lucas Moura to fire the winner in front of an ecstatic Kop.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Elliott 7 (Henderson 62, 6), Fabinho 7, Jones 7 (Milner 85, 5); Salah 7, Gakpo 8 (Nunez 73, 6), Diaz 7 (Jota 63, 6).

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip.

Goals: Jones 3, Diaz 5, Salah pen 15, Jota 90.

Booked: Jota.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster 6; Romero 5, Dier 5, Davies 5; Porto 5, Skipp 6 (Richarlison 85, 7), Hojberg 6, Perisic 7; Kulusevski 5 (Sarr 66, 5), Kane 7, Son 7.

Subs: D Sánchez, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Lenglet, Austin, Devine.

Goals: Kane 39, Son 77, Richarlison 90.

Booked: Son.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.