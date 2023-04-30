Manchester City go top as Erling Haaland equals yet another record

FULHAM 1 (Vinicius 15) MANCHESTER CITY 2 (Haaland pen 3, Alvarez 36)

Over to you Arsenal.

Manchester City fans were singing “We are top of the league” after goals from Erling Haaland – of course – and Julian Alvarez saw off Fulham and finally took their team a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners will get their chance to return to the top if they beat Chelsea on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola's men are firmly in command after this, their eighth straight league victory. City have not lost in 18 games since Tottenham beat them on February 5, and with a game still in hand on Arsenal, it would be a surprise to see them slip up now.

Even so, Guardiola is taking nothing for granted, after a game in which they were made to work hard by a stubborn Fulham, who lost Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira to season-ending injuries.

“Arsenal can go back top if they beat Chelsea on Tuesday and can win all their games until the end of the season. So we have to keep going.

“My only concern now is how we recover,” he added. “We play every three days but that happens when you’re in three competitions. Winning games helps with the recovery to be faster. We go back to Manchester and prepare for West Ham.”

It only took 90 seconds for City to assert their control at Craven Cottage. Jack Grealish crossed from the left, Riyad Mahrez flicked the ball back inside for Alvarez and Tim Ream's clumsy challenge led to a simple penalty decision for referee Simon Hooper. Haaland stepped up and smashed the ball to Bernd Leno's left for his 50th goal of an extraordinary season.

It is the first time a player in the top flight has reached that total since Aston Villa's Tom 'Pongo' Waring in 1931, and Haaland now has Dixie Dean's 1928 record of 63 goals in his sights.

Guardiola showed his knowledge of English history when he said: “I know Winston Churchill was not even Prime Minister when that record was set!

“It’s a long, long time ago. I am really impressed. He (Haaland) took the penalty with the mentality he has - strong.”

The big Norwegian was without his partner-in-crime Kevin De Bruyne, but showed his own creative side, teeing up Grealish twice in quick succession for shots that were well saved by Leno.

But in between, Fulham equalised. Carlos Vinicius looked too clumsy when an early Antonee Robinson cross fell his way, but was clinical in the 15th minute when a forward pass from Pereira was nodded back to him by Harry Wilson. The big Brazilian controlled the ball with his hip and hit a sweet left-footed volley past Ederson from close range.

City had been back on top of the table for only 12 minutes, but regained top spot in the 36th minute when Alvarez scored a beauty. Racing on to a Mahrez pass in a central position, he dummied to shoot from 25 yards. Tosin bought the dummy, sliding to block a non-existent shot, and Alvarez shifted the ball to his right before curling a shot high over Leno and into the far corner of the goal.

The German keeper was Fulham's saviour more than once, saving well from Ilkay Gundogan, Haaland and Alvarez before the hour mark. Moments earlier, the unfortunate Pereira joined Ream in the treatment room after leaving on a stretcher with a leg injury. Marco Silva confirmed Ream had broken his arm and Pereira was being assessed.

The arrival of Tom Cairney as his replacement seemed to inspire Fulham and for the first time City looked rattled. Ederson made a vital stop with one hand at the edge of his area to deny Vinicius, and Kyle Walker survived a penalty appeal when Bobby De Cordova-Reid went down too easily after a tussle, and the Fulham forward then fired a shot just wide from 25 yards. Tempers flared after Grealish and Kenny Tete squared up and another half-a-dozen players joined in the pushing and shoving.

Grealish was booed every time he touched the ball thereafter, but he and his team-mates had the last laugh as City held on for three points and a return to the top after ten weeks behind Arsenal.

Now it could be a see-saw battle to the end of the season.

And with De Bruyne to return, as well as the goalscoring form of Haaland and Alvarez, City have to be hot favourites.

“Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want.

“With Julian, every time he plays he gives us everything. He got the assist for the penalty and after scored an extraordinary goal.

“To have these two strikers is an incredible weapon.”

FULHAM 4-3-3: Leno 8; Tete 6, Tosin 6, Ream 5 (Diop 22), Robinson 7; Reed 6 (Lukic 76), Pereira 7 (Cairney 58), Palhina 6; Wilson 5 (James 76), Vinicius 6, De Cordova Reid 6 (Soloman 76).

MAN CITY 3-2-3-2: Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Akanji 7; Stones 7, Rodri 7; Mahrez 7 (Foden 82), Gundongan 8, Grealish 8; Alvarez 8 (B Silva 82), Haaland 8.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7.