Man Utd closer to securing top four spot after win over Villa

MAN UNITED 1 ASTON VILLA 0

Manchester United’s future looks fluid in terms of ownership but at least Erik ten Hag looks increasingly certain to know where his club’s European destiny lies.

A victory over in-form Villa, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’s first half goal, made a top-four finish, and a return to Champions League football next season, all the more likely.

The game took place against a backdrop of yet more protests against United owners, the Glazers, and the current fear among United supporters that they are contemplating a deal with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe that would see them maintain a minority interest.

But at least on the field, ten Hag has steadied United after some recent indifferent form with that top-four finish, ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, now well within reach.

Fernandes scored the opener on 38 minutes, vindication for his costly penalty miss against Villa last season when United fell to a 1-0 defeat and visiting keeper Emiliano Martinez enjoyed celebrating at his opponent’s expense.

This time the Villa keeper was badly at fault as Casemiro headed a long Martinez kick back towards the Villa goal for Marcus Rashford to chase through.

The England striker’s first-time shot should have been dealt with more effectively by the Villa keeper who simply pushed it towards Fernandes who beat Alexandre Moreno to the loose bill and scored from a trickily angle.

Fernandes, who had been mocked by Villa support throughout the game, relished the moment, striking a pose in front of the visiting fans.

And it was just about deserved, on the balance of play, as Unai Emery’s gamble of playing with a high defensive line always looked risky against United’s pacy forwards.

Martinez saved at the near post from Rashford and Marcel Sabitzer flashed a shot over before Casemiro struck the crossbar from a Jadon Sancho pass.

But Villa, as the form book and league table suggest, packed a threat of their own as they maintained their push to qualify for a European competition of some sort.

Emiliano Buendia’s cross might have led to an equaliser but Diogo Dalot defended well to deny Ollie Watkins a tap-in before Moreno’s follow-up was well saved by David de Gea.

Rashford might have found a valuable second for United, just before the hour, after a skilful run took him through on goal but Martinez blocked at his feet.

The Villa threat remained and Watkins soon played in Jason Ramsey for a chance which was only denied by Victor Lindelof’s brilliant block.

Douglas Luiz thought he had equalised on 80 minutes when, after his initial shot was blocked by Sabitzer, his second attempt was headed off the line spectacularly by Lindelof.

And in the closing minutes, Watkins might have snuck the ball in from a goalmouth scramble, only for his effort to hit team mate Ezri Konsa on the line.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 7, Lindelof 9, Shaw 6, Malacia 6; Casemiro 7, Eriksen 6 (Fred 76, 5); Fernandes 8, Sabitzer 7 (Maguire 85), Sancho 6 (Antony 76, 5); Rashford 7 (Martial 85).

Substitutes (not used): Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland, Williams.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez 5; A Young 6 (Chambers 64, 6), Konsa 6, Mings 6, Moreno 5 (Digne 75, 5); Dendoncker 5 (Traore 64, 5), Luiz 6; McGinn 5, Buendia 7 (Duran 75, 5), Ramsey 6; Watkins 7.

Substitutes (not used): Carlos, Olsen, Revan, O’Reilly, K Young.

Referee: J Gillett 6.