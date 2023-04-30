Government must end funding inequalities, insists Damien Duff

Damien Duff firmly believes it high time Ireland’s “top sport” of football got its share of facilities investment.

Although the code remains the largest participative sport in the country, it’s a poor relation when it comes to government support for infrastructure.

The FAI made their case to Leinster House for a future share of the betting levy fund which has pumped €1.5 billion exclusively into horse and greyhound racing since the initiative’s inception in 2001.

Duff’s return to work in Ireland as Shelbourne manager, after a playing career encompassing two Premier League titles for Chelsea and 100 caps, has proven a major fillip for the League of Ireland’s image.

It’s amongst a multitude of drivers behind an attendance spike of 25% on pre-Covid levels and a wider interest in the domestic game.

Still, that clubs cannot accommodate the demand for tickets and those that do get in usually occupy decaying stadia presents fundamental barriers to progress.

For example, Shelbourne’s bumper crowds at Tolka Park would be bigger only for their “new” stand – built in 2000 – being out of use due to safety concerns raised by Dublin City Council.

A conservative estimate on the cut of levies allocated to football bets would ringfence €50m per annum.

“There is a big, big difference you’d say in how the money is given out,” noted Duff about the disparity of grants.

“I’d be happy with just one percent of that fund coming to Shelbourne because, Jesus, we've been talking about facilitates and grounds for God knows how long.

“I’ve no interest in either greyhound or horse racing because football is my first love.

“I think it’s the first love of most people in the country. I know rugby and GAA are up there, but I still feel football is first.”

Duff admits he didn’t realise the scale of the inequality till the report commissioned by the FAI in 2021, conducted by KHSK economic consultants, last week reached the public domain.

“It’s astonishing,” he pronounced. “This is a great time, when the league is on such an upswing with crowds and a lot of live games, for everyone to sit down and talk.

“It would be great to get millions in investment from the Government to do up our ground and pack this place out.

“If you want a wake-up call, walk up the back of the unused Tolka stand to see trees and all sorts growing out the back.

“There is no better time to deal with this because you can see there is such an energy around the league.”