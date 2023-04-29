Championship roundup: Wigan relegated by late equaliser

A dramatic late equaliser condemned Wigan to relegation from the Championship, with the 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Reading sealing their fate.

The visitors had given themselves a glimmer of hope of avoiding the drop when defender Charlie Hughes headed home from close range nine minutes from the end. But Reading - still favourites to accompany Wigan and Blackpool into League One - levelled in the third minute of stoppage time through Yakou Méïté.

Josh Eccles scored his first career goal as Coventry strengthened their grip on a play-off place with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham. Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres was also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot for Mark Robins’ men, who took their points tally to 69.

Patrick Roberts scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Sunderland mounted a brilliant late fightback to draw 2-2 with Watford and keep their play-off hopes alive. Christian Kabasele and Ryan Porteous headed Watford into a two-goal lead but Sunderland came fighting back, with Luke O’Nien halving the deficit before Roberts’ moment of brilliance deep into stoppage time. Had Sunderland lost, their play-off hopes would have disappeared if Blackburn beat Luton on Monday night, but now Tony Mowbray’s men know they will head to Preston on the final day still in with a chance of making the top six.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United ended Preston’s hopes of a playoff spot with a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane. The Lilywhites travelled to South Yorkshire knowing they needed three points to stay in with a chance of a top-six finish but goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie confirmed they will be playing Championship football again next season.

Albert Adomah scored the winner as QPR secured their status in the division for another season thanks to a 1-0 victory at Stoke. Adomah’s second-half strike proved to be enough for the Rs, who recorded a second successive win for the first time since October. By extending their unbeaten run to three games, Gareth Ainsworth’s side moved six points above the relegation zone.

Swansea’s playoff aspirations ended with a 1-1 draw at Hull. Swansea, who went into the game on the back of four straight wins, fell behind after three minutes when defender Ben Cabango chested into his own net. They responded well and deserved to equalise through Luke Cundle’s curling finish six minutes before half-time, but never kicked on after the break.

Champions Burnley won 2-1 at Bristol City with goals from Manuel Benson – his fourth in as many games – and Jay Rodriguez. Tommy Conway struck for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Ipswich and Plymouth have been promoted from League One.