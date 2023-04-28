Shamrock Rovers appoint ex-player John Martin as new chief executive

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have appointed former player John Martin as their new chief executive in succession to Denis O’Donohoe.

He had been in-situ at Tallaght for two years but after signalling his intention to quit earlier this year, the Hoops have recruited Martin, currently a program director at pension provider Irish Life.

Martin (43) has been involved with the national league since joining UCD in 1997. Son of Paul, who played in Athlone Town’s famous 1975 UEFA Cup scoreless draw against the mighty AC Milan and brother of Robbie, he played for the Students, Longford Town – winning the 2004 FAI Cup – before lining out for Rovers.

A persistent hip injury during his two years at Tallaght eventually led to him retiring in early 2009 but he migrated into coaching, leading his family club, Leixlip Town, to success.

He worked as an assistant to Kevin Doherty at Shelbourne and Daire Doyle at Longford, coached the PFAI squad in Oslo in 2015 and served a stint as Rovers as Under-19 manager.

His arrival comes at an exciting time for Rovers. The fourth stand on Tallaght Stadium is due to be opened in July, expanding the capacity to above 10,000, and another summer of European success is predicated.

Stephen Bradley’s side last year reached the Europa League Conference League group staged, just the third team in national league history to pass that lucrative threshold.

This year has also seen the return of their women’s national league team for the first time in eight years; their healthy budget and facilities attracting numerous title-winners from Shelbourne and Peamount United, the sector’s dominant teams for the past four years.

There’s also the thriving underage set-up headquartered at Roadstone on the Naas Road. Dermot Desmond and Ray Wilson each hold a 25% shareholding in the club, centred on investing in the next generation.

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu is the marquee graduate of their system, generating over €2m for the club so far, and other exports have commanded healthy transfer fees.

After a slow start to the season, a run in their last five games amassing 13 points has pushed them into third, within six points of Bohemians. They are chasing a fourth title on the spin, only previously achieved by a Hoops side in the mid-1980s.

“John has successfully worked in senior leadership roles in the financial services industry for over 20 years,” said a statement from Shamrock Rovers ahead of Friday’s meeting with Sligo Rovers at Tallaght.

“He has a very strong connection with the League of Ireland, both on and off the pitch over many years, including previously playing for the club in 2007-08.

“The board extends a warm welcome to John and wishes him every success in the role.”