Prince Abdullah planning Sheffield United sale despite Premier League promotion

The Blades have been suffering with financial problems throughout the season.
Prince Abdullah planning Sheffield United sale despite Premier League promotion

Prince Abdullah, right, still intends to sell Sheffield United, despite their promotion to the Premier League (David Davies/PA)

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 12:58
Jonathan Veal, PA

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah still intends to sell the club despite their promotion to the Premier League but admits a sale to Dozy Mmobuosi now looks “unlikely”.

The Nigerian businessman agreed a reported £115million deal to take over the Blades before Christmas but the Saudi is doubtful that will go through.

He is now looking for other buyers and would like something sorted before the start of next season.

“I can’t say it’s off but I think maybe now it’s unlikely. But everything is open,” the Prince told talkSPORT. “I can’t comment more than that.

“If we reach a decision I want it to be before we start preparations for the next season. It can’t affect the team next year. It has to be done now. If we are in the club, we are going to manage it the best we can.

“(To sell) is my intention, but nothing is guaranteed. I’m not going to sell to just anybody. I care about who owns the club next.

“The most important decision in any club is not hiring the right manager or the right players, it starts from the top. If the owner is a bad owner it can drive everything eventually to the ground.

“My intention is to sell but it’s not guaranteed yet.

“There are other parties interested I would rather do something in the next four weeks or do nothing, but these things never go as you expect, there are always complications. The most important thing is we are now in the Premier League.”

United have been suffering with financial problems throughout the season and were up until last week under an EFL transfer embargo due to unpaid transfer fees.

Reports have suggested Mmobuosi has already put a large amount of money into the club, but the Prince says he will not be owed anything if the deal collapses.

“No, this is not accurate but I don’t want to talk about that,” he said. “Dozy is a good man and hopefully he will be successful in whatever he does in the future. But we don’t owe anyone any money.”

More in this section

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League - London Stadium Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Southampton v Bournemouth - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Bournemouth take step towards Premier League survival at bottom side Southampton
Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League - Goodison Park Rampant Newcastle push Everton towards relegation abyss
Sheff UtdPlace: UK
<p>NET LOSS: Gavin Bazunu of Southampton. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)</p>

Gavin Bazunu 'not happy' to be out in cold at beleaguered Southampton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd