Gavin Bazunu 'not happy' to be out in cold at beleaguered Southampton

Gavin Bazunu may have played his last Premier League for at least 18 months after losing his No 1 spot at Southampton.

The basement battlers are lurching closer to the Championship following Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, leaving them six points adrift of safety with five games remaining.

Only a miraculous upturn over the final lap – they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday – will engineer an escape act for the Saints.

The Ireland goalkeeper (20) had started all 32 of their league games this term until manager Ruben Selles opted to make a change following Friday’s trip to Arsenal, where they allowed a two-goal lead to slip and draw 3-3.

"Of course, he wasn't happy but understood the decision,” Selles said of Bazunu’s reaction to being replaced by Alex McCarthy.

“He is the young goalkeeper with the most minutes in Europe as we said that he's had a good season in the Premier League.

"But I made the decision together with the rest of the technical staff using some of the facts that we just need to give it a try.

“Alex has been training and competing really well and he showed us a good level today.

“The conversation has been clear and direct as usual with all three goalkeepers and with the direction that we took for the game.”

Selles indicated the incumbent will remain between the posts till the campaign concludes.

Another Premier League club could pounce for the Dubliner in the summer but equally a season in the Championship for a player who till this season had peaked at League One may be prudent.

"Alex has been working very well in the last weeks and he didn't have the chance to compete for the goalkeeper spot as he had injuries during the season,” explained Selles.

“Finally, five weeks ago he was able to train and compete for the position and he's been very good.

“We try to turn every stone in the team and see how we can make them better.

“Alex has been training well and he's a player that has been in these situations before.

“He helped the team some years ago to stay in the Premier League with his performances and we thought that was the correct game to bring him in and then give him the chance. That's what we did.”