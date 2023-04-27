Rampant Newcastle push Everton towards relegation abyss

Premier League

Everton 1

Newcastle 4

Callum Wilson led the goalscoring, with two that helped separate these two famous names in English football history but the current trajectories of the clubs could not offer a more dramatic contrast.

Victory kept Newcastle, and their Saudi backing, well on course for an inevitable top-four finish while Everton’s defeat, and the manner of it, increased the dangers of a relegation that could be their death knell.

Goodison Park, one of the great cathedrals of English football, is facing “deconsecration” in a little over a year with the move to a new ground, but that has just made their faithful all the more fervent in attempting to help their team stay in the Premier League.

Their backing — flares and shows of support in the streets from well before kick-off — helped Everton make a committed start to the game, troubling Eddie Howe’s in-form defence.

But, trailing to Wilson’s first-half goal, Everton collapsed spectacularly by conceding three times in the space of eight second-half minutes, a passage of play that summed up their dire current plight.

On 72 minutes, Joe Willock mesmerised the home defence with a run down the left and a cross which Joelinton somehow found the space to head in for the second of the night.

And, from the next attack, Bruno Guimaraes surged forward, found Wilson on the edge of the area and, with defenders failing to close him down, the striker smacked in his second goal of a highly-satisfactory evening for Howe’s team.

A fourth was on its way, but only after Everton had managed to pull one back, direct from Dwight McNeil’s corner which flew in at the near-post through a crowd of bodies.

If that was a small lifeline, it was extinguished on 80 minutes when substitute Alexander Isak again embarrassed the home defence with a skilful, twisting run to the by-line and a cross which fellow replacement Jacob Murphy tapped into the open goal.

Fabian Schar had the ball in the net in injury-time although his effort was ruled out for offside, and further humiliation spared for an Everton team whose top-flight stay dates back to 1954 but looks increasingly unlikely to extend to 2024.

Even allowing for the inevitability of the defeat, the collapse was particularly worrying for supporters and Sean Dyche alike, as they prepare for the remaining five games which could determine the club’s fate for years to come.

That urgency was evident in Everton’s early play but, in keeping with what has, thus far, been a season of almost unrelenting misery, Everton conceded to virtually the first meaningful foray forward in the 28th minute.

Joelinton attacked down the left, beating Ben Godfrey rather too easily, and forcing Jordan Pickford into a block, from his powerful near-post strike.

The loose ball deflected slightly off James Tarkowski and Wilson reacted first, slamming the ball into the roof of the goal. And with that, went a large portion of Everton hope.

It was rekindled, for a short time, in first-half added time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke through and neatly beat Nick Pope with a strong finish which, after a lengthy check, was judged offside.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 6; Godfrey 5, Keane 4, Tarkowski 5, Mykolenko 4; Onana 5 (Maupay 73, 4), Gueye 5 (Garner 83), Doucoure 5; Iwobi 8, Calvert-Lewin 6 (Simms 83), McNeil 6.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Schar 8, Botman 7, Targett 5 (Burn 67, 6); Longstaff 7 (Isak 74, 7), Guimaraes 7, Willock 8 (Anderson 87); Almiron 7 (Murphy 67, 6), Wilson 7 (Gordon 87), Joelinton 9.

Referee: A Marriner 6