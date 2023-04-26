Comment: Arsenal should be happy with progress but the title is City's

WHATEVER the result and however the season finishes, Arsenal should be happy with the unexpected progress they have made this season and look forward to challenging for the title for years to come.

They are still winning the league and are still top of the table, after all. That was one narrative being widely hawked around in the build-up to this championship-deciding showdown. It is a strong argument and one this correspondent largely adheres to. But, somehow, it all rings a bit hollow after witnessing first hand this footballing lesson from the Manchester masters and title favourites.

For, if Arsenal's young players think they have to be this good to win the league again, they might as well give up. The good thing, for them, is they only have to play them twice a season and if they can eradicate the ability to draw matches they should win then we might all be back here again this time next season. As Arteta said pre-match 'we have to be perfect.' He should know having helped mould this City squad. The problem was they were anything but.

Arsenal's Rob Holding scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

First, there is some soul-searching and hard work do to be done back down in north London. As brilliant as the Spaniard's team have been this season, rarely have they reached the heights Pep Guardiola's hit here – and especially when it mattered most. The only footballing miracle up here was that Arsenal were only two goals down at half-time. Talk about poking a sleeping bear!

Give it a few years and just maybe Arteta's Arsenal will do it, but can they really while Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are still going strong? City's attacking duo were unplayable last night and to see them up close was a privilege and an education. Their pace, strength, decision-making, will, ceaseless running, directness and sheer quality is awe-inspiring close up. Imagine what it must be like to play against them.

For last night's Arsenal side, virtually impossible. Some might say pointless. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are very special players, but will they ever be this good? To take a more considered view, it shows just how well Arsenal have played this season to have stayed ahead of City for so long this season.

The progress season-on-season under Arteta is so encouraging for them. The club's board and his job now is to keep this team together and add players with the right ability to improve the strength of the squad and make sure when players such as William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus are missing he can replace them with as good or even better players.

The City squad is so far ahead on terms of experience of getting over the finishing to win trophies. They were clear favourites to go on and win a treble this season even before kick-off and now have an air of invincibility only the equally outrageous mentality of a Real Madrid can probably dare challenge.

Guardiola has used nearly 80 different players to get to that position this season, whereas Arteta just over 30. Yes, they have faltered in recent weeks with three draws from matches they could and should have won, but was that any more or less than we all expected even when they looked down from the top of the table at the turn of the year?

There is every indication they will try to rectify that in the transfer window this summer, if they can still compete financially in the Middle East oil-inflated market. The club's much-maligned American owners have changed tact impressively since their ill-advised call to so publicly back the formation of a breakaway European Super League. They have listened to fan groups and also allowed Arteta and his wingman Edu to set about creating a culture of togetherness between players, staff and supporters unknown at the club for a few generations.

That is why many of the few thousand Arsenal fans here came here with a genuine sense of belief they could summon up a miraculous win and could yet go on and to take the title race down to the final match or two. Maybe they will. Probably not. Though. They are all still overcharged for tickets, merchandise and refreshments, but they love watching their team again and sang loud and proud even when well beaten on the pitch here They have the right manager, the core of a team that can challenge for the title and impress on their return to the Champions League next season. Tuesday's night's appearance in the FA Youth Cup Final showed they also have another raft of impressive youngsters ready to challenge the likes of Saka for first team place in the next few years.

All great Arsenal teams, going back to Bertie Mee's 1971 Double winners, George Graham's champions of '89 and '91 as well as Arsene Wenger's Double Double sides and Invincibles had a core of homegrown players at their core and today's squad attempting to emulate them has similar strengths and values. Arsenal are still on their way back.