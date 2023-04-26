Katie McCabe's sister Lauryn helps Ireland Women's U16s win UEFA Development Tournament

Katie isn't the only footballer in the McCabe household achieving great things with the Republic of Ireland as her younger sister Lauryn helped her national side win a prestigious tournament on Wednesday.

The Ireland Women's Under-16s completed a comeback to defeat Serbia in a penalty shoot-out and win the UEFA Development Tournament in Belgrade.

The game ended 2-2 after Aoibhe Brennan and Erin O'Shea got the young Girls in Green level following the concession of two first-half goals and then they excelled in the penalty shoot-out.

Freya Healy, O'Shea, Hannah Healy and Katie Lawlee all converted their spot-kicks, while substitute goalkeeper Laura Fanning pulled off two fantastic saves to ensure Ireland won the competition.

SISTER SISTER: Republic of Ireland football captain Katie McCabe and sister Lauryn McCabe pictured at the launch of the Dove Self-Esteem Project which aims to arm the next generation with the tools they need to grow up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look.

Having beaten Hungary 8-2 and Slovenia 1-0 in their two earlier games, the team guided by Interim Head Coach Megan Smyth-Lynch knew that this would be the deciding game of the tournament.

Held at the Serbian FA Headquarters in Stara Pazova, the match started slowly before Teodora Vasic fired in the opening goal on 10 minutes.

Ireland attempted to get back into it but a long-range effort from Nevena Kurtes looped into the back of the net on 41 minutes to extend the home side's lead going in at half-time.

As expected of this Irish team and typical of their performances in the previous two games, they shifted up a gear in the second period and pushed their opponents backwards by pressing higher and attacking with more intent.

WINNERS: The Ireland Women's Under-16s completed a comeback to defeat Serbia in a penalty shoot-out and win the UEFA Development Tournament in Belgrade.

The reward for their positive play arrived on 56 minutes when Brennan, who had made an overlapping run forward, saw her cross-come-shot zip in from a tight angle.

Suddenly, Ireland were on the front foot and a nice move saw substitute O'Shea score her first international goal when she hooked the ball in from close range after making a clever run into the penalty area on 62 minutes.

With the scores level, the game needed to be decided with a shoot-out and it was Ireland who prevailed.

Ireland: Clodagh Fitzgerald (Laura Fanning 46); Aoibhe Brennan, Lucy O'Rourke (Kayla Maguire 75), Ciara Fitzpatrick, Clodagh Daly (Chloe Wallace 75), Kiera Sena (Katie Lawlee 46); Freya Healy, Amy Tierney (Keeva Flynn 75); Hannah Healy, Hannah O'Brien (Sorcha Melia 60), Lauryn McCabe (Erin O'Shea 46).

Referee: Milica Joksic.

UEFA Development Tournament

April 21 | Ireland 8-2 Hungary

April 23 | Slovenia 0-1 Ireland

April 26 | Serbia 2-2 (2-4 pens) Ireland