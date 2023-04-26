Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.
The FA Cup final will kick off at 3pm this year (Nick Potts/PA)
Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 14:20
PA

The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.

